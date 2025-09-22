New Range of Chromed Steel Belts Launched for Wood-Based Panel Production
Dudley, United Kingdom, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Continuous Process Solutions has announced the launch of a new range of chromed steel belts designed to optimise the performance of double belt continuous press systems used across the wood industry.
Now available in the UK and Ireland exclusively through Continuous Process Solutions, the belts have been developed to withstand the toughest demands of continuous panel production. Acting as a “performance armour” for dual steel belt presses, the chrome-plated belts deliver exceptional durability, process stability and long-term cost savings.
Four core benefits set the belts apart:
Enhanced durability – The hard chrome coating forms an ultra-tough protective layer that resists friction, wear and fatigue damage, extending the lifespan of the belt even under extreme operational pressure.
Corrosion resistance – A dense protective film shields against rust, oxidation and chemical attack, safeguarding product quality and reducing contamination risks.
Smooth mould release – The mirror-smooth chrome surface minimises material adhesion, improving mould release and ensuring higher process efficiency in resin-impregnated and composite materials.
Thermal stability – Withstanding temperatures up to 400°C, the belts maintain performance in high-heat environments, reducing the risk of thermal degradation.
Together, these advantages ensure a stable, precise and efficient production process while helping manufacturers reduce downtime and extend operational cycles.
Jarrod Hunt, Managing Director of Continuous Process Solutions, said:
“The wood industry relies on consistent, high-quality production to remain competitive. Chromed steel belts offer our customers a proven solution to extend belt life, improve efficiency and safeguard product quality. By bringing this technology exclusively to the UK and Irish market, we are helping manufacturers future-proof their operations and lower their long-term costs.”
Continuous Process Solutions continues to support the wood panel sector with advanced steel belt technologies and expert after-sales service, ensuring customers benefit from innovation, reliability and productivity. Find out more on the company's website or contact them for a brochure or consultation.
