Meet a Scientologist Makes Magic with Larry Soffer
Los Angeles, CA, September 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Meet a Scientologist, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring magician and mentalist Larry Soffer.
Meet a Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Larry Soffer is a magician and mentalist whose incredible feats stun audiences worldwide. Known for making a national monument disappear, reading minds and other reality-defying acts, Larry’s mission is to inspire others to believe that the impossible is possible—and to help turn dreams into reality.
About Larry Soffer
Born in Cape Town, South Africa, Larry Soffer’s passion for magic was sparked at a young age after watching the legendary David Copperfield. At just 13 years old, Larry enrolled at the College of Magic in Cape Town, where he graduated with the highest accolade the institution bestows. Larry honed his craft and expanded his repertoire to include mentalism, mind reading and telekinesis. His early success led him to Hollywood, where he became the youngest South African performer ever invited to the Magic Castle, the world-renowned home of magic. Now regarded as the most influential name in magic across South Africa, Larry has captivated international audiences through radio, television and with live performances for major corporations, celebrities and royalty alike.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
