Best Companies Group Launches Inclusive Workplace Program
Harrisburg, PA, September 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Companies Group (BCG), a leading workplace research firm, is proud to announce that registration is now open for the 2026 Inclusive Workplace program. This program celebrates organizations that foster environments where employees feel seen, heard, and valued—championing a culture of belonging and support.
Creating an environment where people truly belong is more than a goal—it’s a strategic imperative. Research shows inclusive cultures lead to a 17% boost in team performance, 20% better decision-making quality, and 29% stronger team collaboration (Modern Health, 2025). These benefits help organizations stay engaged, agile, and competitive in today’s dynamic workplace.
Why Employers Should Participate:
- Boost Engagement: Inclusive cultures foster loyalty, trust, and higher productivity—making the program’s value tangible.
- Build Organizational Pride: Employees who feel supported are more likely to feel proud of where they work—and motivated to stay.
- Recognition Without Rankings: This is not a competition, but a celebration of companies committed to creating positive, people-first workplaces.
Organizations that meet the benchmark will be named an Inclusive Workplace and receive benchmarked insights to support their talent and culture strategies.
Registration is open now through October 3, 2025.
Companies can learn more and register at:
https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/programs/inclusive-workplace-program/
About Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group (BCG) has been identifying and recognizing great workplaces since 2004. Through independent research and data-driven employee surveys, BCG helps employers benchmark their culture, improve employee engagement, and earn recognition in national and regional “Best Places to Work” programs across the U.S. and globally.
