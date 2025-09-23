"The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Expands to 145 US TV Markets - The Only Nationally Syndicated Broadway Entertainment Television Series
"The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" the only nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment television series has expanded to 145 US TV markets. Preview of Fall Broadway Season to air September 27 & 28.
New York, NY, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The John Gore Organization, today announced the Emmy award-winning television series, "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal," has expanded its distribution to air in 145 TV markets across the US. The series raised the curtain on its 13th season (its 6th season in national syndication) and will feature a preview of the 2025 Fall Broadway Season the weekend of September 27 and 28.
Hosted and executive-produced by 13-time Emmy-Award winner Tamsen Fadal, “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal,” is the only nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment television program. The two-time Emmy Award winning series gives viewers unprecedented access to A-list celebrities, Broadway’s biggest stars, upcoming shows, tours, performances, clips and behind-the-scenes stories, both on and off the stage.
The Fall Preview episode will feature Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden and Bobby Cannavale (Art), Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter (Waiting for Godot), Kristin Chenoweth (The Queen of Versailles), Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz (Ragtime), Isabella Esler and set designer David Korins (Beetlejuice), playwright Bess Wohl (Liberation), two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark and Will Harrison (Punch) and Tony Award winning director Michael Mayer and book writer Danny Strong (Chess).
New markets include Philadelphia/ WPHL, Dallas/WFAA, Detroit/WADL and Sacramento/KQCA.
“The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal,” distributed by 30 Steps, airs across multiple station groups including Gray, Scripps, Nexstar, Tegna, Cox Media Group, Sunbeam, Lockwood Broadcasting, American Spirit, Marquee Broadcasting, Mission Broadcasting and more.
"I’m thrilled that The Broadway Show is reaching even more theater lovers across the country. As someone who has spent my career telling stories, Broadway continues to inspire me with its ability to connect people in such a powerful way,” said Fadal. “Expanding into 145 markets allows us to celebrate the artistry, creativity, and community of theater with audiences nationwide—whether that’s through conversations with today’s biggest stars, a first look at upcoming shows, or the untold stories behind the curtain. I couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers along for this new season and the unforgettable productions ahead."
The series also includes a companion podcast, “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut,” available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart and more. The podcast expands on robust content filmed during the broadcast interviews behind-the-scenes stories on Broadway and on tour.
For more information, visit www.thebroadwayshow.com or follow The Broadway Show on YouTube: @Broadwaycom and Instagram: @thebroadwayshowtv
About “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal”
The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is the first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program to reach theater fans throughout the country. The series, produced by the John Gore Organization in partnership with Take Flight Productions, is a multiple Emmy Award-winning entertainment show that spotlights exclusive A-List celebrities, the unsung heroes of Broadway, and markets across the US, as well as online at www.thebroadwayshow.com. The show’s companion podcast, “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut,” can be found on all podcast platforms.
About The John Gore Organization
The John Gore Organization is a leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 25-time Tony-winner and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in over 45 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.
Hosted and executive-produced by 13-time Emmy-Award winner Tamsen Fadal, “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal,” is the only nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment television program. The two-time Emmy Award winning series gives viewers unprecedented access to A-list celebrities, Broadway’s biggest stars, upcoming shows, tours, performances, clips and behind-the-scenes stories, both on and off the stage.
The Fall Preview episode will feature Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden and Bobby Cannavale (Art), Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter (Waiting for Godot), Kristin Chenoweth (The Queen of Versailles), Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis, Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz (Ragtime), Isabella Esler and set designer David Korins (Beetlejuice), playwright Bess Wohl (Liberation), two-time Tony Award winner Victoria Clark and Will Harrison (Punch) and Tony Award winning director Michael Mayer and book writer Danny Strong (Chess).
New markets include Philadelphia/ WPHL, Dallas/WFAA, Detroit/WADL and Sacramento/KQCA.
“The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal,” distributed by 30 Steps, airs across multiple station groups including Gray, Scripps, Nexstar, Tegna, Cox Media Group, Sunbeam, Lockwood Broadcasting, American Spirit, Marquee Broadcasting, Mission Broadcasting and more.
"I’m thrilled that The Broadway Show is reaching even more theater lovers across the country. As someone who has spent my career telling stories, Broadway continues to inspire me with its ability to connect people in such a powerful way,” said Fadal. “Expanding into 145 markets allows us to celebrate the artistry, creativity, and community of theater with audiences nationwide—whether that’s through conversations with today’s biggest stars, a first look at upcoming shows, or the untold stories behind the curtain. I couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers along for this new season and the unforgettable productions ahead."
The series also includes a companion podcast, “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut,” available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart and more. The podcast expands on robust content filmed during the broadcast interviews behind-the-scenes stories on Broadway and on tour.
For more information, visit www.thebroadwayshow.com or follow The Broadway Show on YouTube: @Broadwaycom and Instagram: @thebroadwayshowtv
About “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal”
The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is the first nationally syndicated Broadway entertainment program to reach theater fans throughout the country. The series, produced by the John Gore Organization in partnership with Take Flight Productions, is a multiple Emmy Award-winning entertainment show that spotlights exclusive A-List celebrities, the unsung heroes of Broadway, and markets across the US, as well as online at www.thebroadwayshow.com. The show’s companion podcast, “The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut,” can be found on all podcast platforms.
About The John Gore Organization
The John Gore Organization is a leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Under the leadership of 25-time Tony-winner and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. The company presents shows in over 45 cities across North America as well as on Broadway, Off-Broadway, London’s West End, Japan, and China. It has won Tony Awards in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk, and Olivier Awards. The John Gore Organization is committed to supporting theater access and education programs that introduce Broadway to the next generation of audiences and theater professionals.
Contact
Bellucci MediaContact
Jessica Bellucci
917.463.7037
BellucciMedia.com
Jessica Bellucci
917.463.7037
BellucciMedia.com
Categories