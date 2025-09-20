RX Global - SITL: The Strategic Meeting of the Transport & Logistics Industry Sets Its Sights on Europe
Paris, France, September 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The transport and logistics industry is one of the most dynamic sectors in the French economy. It alone accounts for 10% of GDP, employs 1.9 million people in France and is facing a growing demand for skills, with more than 500,000 vacancies to be filled by the end of 2025. It is an essential part of our economies and a lever for attractiveness, serving the economy, employment, ecology and the regions. Yet this growth is accompanied by structural tensions, including labour shortages, soaring costs, environmental regulatory pressure, geopolitical instability and an incomplete technological transition.
In this changing landscape, SITL 2026 is emerging as an opportunity for crucial media momentum and an essential space for visibility in order to position the sector and its issues at the heart of major economic, industrial and social narratives. SITL is more than a trade show. It is a catalyst for debate, a lever of influence and an accelerator of cooperation to build the European logistics of tomorrow.
“SITL 2026 is not just a showcase for logistics innovation. It’s the place where the public and private sectors meet, where decision-makers, shippers, service providers and institutions work together to build the logistics of tomorrow. Our aim is to make SITL a real crossroads of influence for decision-makers, generating ideas, concrete solutions and decisive meeting opportunities. By bringing together the entire value chain, from large groups to start-ups, public decision-makers to specialist service providers, by catalysing cross-border cooperation and by showcasing the most innovative solutions, SITL is positioning itself as the place where the European logistics of tomorrow is shaped.” -Laurence Gaborieau, Director of the Transport & Logistics Division, RX France
A 2026 Event Focused on Europe and the Future
After “Avenues for Change” (2024) and “Connecting our Intelligences” (2025), SITL takes another step forward in 2026 with “New areas to conquer” - the final stage in the transformation cycle launched three years ago. In a world where one crisis follows another, where trade routes are being redrawn and where technology is disrupting every link in the supply chain, conquering new areas is no longer optional but essential. With logistics competitiveness on an international scale, reindustrialisation and urban logistics, greater resilience and sustainability, enhanced regional performance, along with disruptive innovations through AI, robotisation and next-generation warehouses... we will only be able to tackle today’s challenges and create tomorrow’s value chains through open, collaborative and resolutely international logistics.
The 2026 trade show looks set to be more European than ever, with international delegations ready to enhance an event that already brings together large groups, start-ups, the public sector and specialist service providers. The aim is to go beyond national borders to encourage new synergies, reveal breakthrough innovations and collectively build the logistics of the future.
An Immersive, Collaborative Program
From 31 March to 2 April 2026, at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, SITL will bring together 550 exhibitors and over 25,000 professionals. The 2026 event will feature a rich programme designed to promote discussion, strategic thinking and practical experimentation:
Over 150 conference sessions and workshops on the sector’s major changes, such as the ecological transition, decarbonisation, artificial intelligence, robotisation and urban logistics.
More than 3,400 business meetings scheduled between key players.
4 themed villages: Last Mile, Multimodal, Hazardous Materials, Innovation Festival.
Cold Chain by Selfi, with a new version integrated into SITL.
Métamorphose Center, the trade show’s central venue: Tech’xploration (collaborative trends detection ), Smart Solution Tours (private tours tailored to the needs of companies and their executives), SITL Co-Lab (collective intelligence), Campus & Job Dating, Frescoes and Innovation Festival.
Live experiences: demonstrations (drones, bike logistics), exhibitions, SITL Breaking News TV set, live SITL armchair interviews.
SITL Awards and Start-Up Contest: rewarding the most outstanding innovations.
A Crossroads Of Influence For Decision-Makers
SITL is renowned for its ability to bring together strategic decision-makers in the sector. The Marco Polo Club is an exclusive area reserved for CEOs, Vice Presidents and Directors of Supply Chain, Logistics, Transport and Purchasing, to encourage special meetings between principals and service providers. With major French and European companies taking part, including over 73% of CAC 40 companies, the trade show offers a unique framework for launching partnerships, anticipating developments in transport and logistics, and bringing shared visions to the fore.
With several months to go, SITL 2026 is already showing strong momentum - leaders across all segments in the supply chain have registered, and more than 70% of stand locations have already been filled. The full list of confirmed exhibitors can be viewed on the trade show’s official website: sitl.eu.
