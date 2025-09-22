Magic at CONEY Presents a Star-Studded Sunday October 5, 2025 – 11:30 Am
Magic at Coney - the popular, variety magic show, is returning to Merrick, Long Island. On October 5th, Thomas Solomon, Richard Cohn and Lee Alan Barrett join host Gary Dreifus on stage at Temple Beth Am of Merrick & Bellmore for the revival of Magic at Coney.
Merrick, NY, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Solomon, Richard Cohn and Lee Alan Barrett join host Gary Dreifus on stage at Temple Beth Am of Merrick & Bellmore for the revival of Magic at Coney.
Lee Alan Barrett
Award-winning Magic from one of the top stand-up Comedy Magicians in the country and an icon at Magic at Coney. With his background in acting and improv, combined with magical skills, Lee always leaves his audience in amazement and laughter. He's appeared on CBS Morning Show and performed for organizations such as the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Paul Newman’s “The Hole in the Wall Gang” Camp for Kids.
Richard Cohn
Noted performer and magic historian, Richard Cohn presents A Selection of Strange, featuring a special amalgam of Coney Island wizardry, history, music, and legend. Richard has been a magic consultant to Criss Angel, Julie Taymor, ABC-TV, Disney, and Dreamworks. He has delighted audiences with appearances on TV, at theaters, hotels, libraries, and conventions in Europe, Canada, and throughout the U.S.
Thomas Solomon
The World’s Greatest Escape Artist, as evidenced by an award-winning handcuff act (2000 World Magic Awards) at The Roxy, The Magic Castle, Limelight, MK, Bally's, the White House and on several television specials throughout the world.!He has received numerous citations for his work on behalf of wounded veterans. Most recently, Thomas stunned magicians Penn & Teller on the hit TV show Fool Us.
Gary Dreifus is the founder and producer of Magic at Coney., Gary has been performing magic, mentalism and hypnosis for over 50 years. He has designed and taught magic programs at several schools, colleges, community and senior centers and is one of the select few individuals to receive the coveted degree of Doctor of Magic from the International Magicians Society.
Seating is limited. For more details and to purchase tickets please go to
templebetham.org
About Magic at Coney
Magic at Coney is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians, featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world. Magic at Coney has re-kindled that spark of enchantment for the past fifteen years as an award-winning presentation of fun and wonder for the entire family. Performances were previously held year-round at the Coney Island Museum and have now moved to Nassau County.
Lee Alan Barrett
Award-winning Magic from one of the top stand-up Comedy Magicians in the country and an icon at Magic at Coney. With his background in acting and improv, combined with magical skills, Lee always leaves his audience in amazement and laughter. He's appeared on CBS Morning Show and performed for organizations such as the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Paul Newman’s “The Hole in the Wall Gang” Camp for Kids.
Richard Cohn
Noted performer and magic historian, Richard Cohn presents A Selection of Strange, featuring a special amalgam of Coney Island wizardry, history, music, and legend. Richard has been a magic consultant to Criss Angel, Julie Taymor, ABC-TV, Disney, and Dreamworks. He has delighted audiences with appearances on TV, at theaters, hotels, libraries, and conventions in Europe, Canada, and throughout the U.S.
Thomas Solomon
The World’s Greatest Escape Artist, as evidenced by an award-winning handcuff act (2000 World Magic Awards) at The Roxy, The Magic Castle, Limelight, MK, Bally's, the White House and on several television specials throughout the world.!He has received numerous citations for his work on behalf of wounded veterans. Most recently, Thomas stunned magicians Penn & Teller on the hit TV show Fool Us.
Gary Dreifus is the founder and producer of Magic at Coney., Gary has been performing magic, mentalism and hypnosis for over 50 years. He has designed and taught magic programs at several schools, colleges, community and senior centers and is one of the select few individuals to receive the coveted degree of Doctor of Magic from the International Magicians Society.
Seating is limited. For more details and to purchase tickets please go to
templebetham.org
About Magic at Coney
Magic at Coney is a magical variety show highlighting a vast array of magicians, featuring illusionists, escape artists, mentalists and close-up magicians from around the world. Magic at Coney has re-kindled that spark of enchantment for the past fifteen years as an award-winning presentation of fun and wonder for the entire family. Performances were previously held year-round at the Coney Island Museum and have now moved to Nassau County.
Contact
Gary Dreifus MagicContact
Gary Dreifus
917-846-6615
www.magicatconey.com
Gary Dreifus
917-846-6615
www.magicatconey.com
Categories