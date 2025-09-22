Magic at CONEY Presents a Star-Studded Sunday October 5, 2025 – 11:30 Am

Magic at Coney - the popular, variety magic show, is returning to Merrick, Long Island. On October 5th, Thomas Solomon, Richard Cohn and Lee Alan Barrett join host Gary Dreifus on stage at Temple Beth Am of Merrick & Bellmore for the revival of Magic at Coney.