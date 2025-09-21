Accofrisk AI Introduces New Women’s Health Section in Its Non-Invasive Smartwatch App
Accofrisk announces a major update to the Accofrisk smartwatch app: a new dedicated Women’s Health section designed to support menstrual health, overall wellbeing, and personalized self-care.
San Francisco, CA, September 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This release marks an important step forward in digital healthcare, combining non-invasive, AI-based measurements with the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to offer a holistic approach to women’s health.
This new section helps users track physical changes throughout their menstrual cycle, predict ovulation, and receive personalized lifestyle and nutrition advice based on their current health status.
Key features include:
– Menstrual Cycle Calendar, displaying:
– Menstrual period
– Follicular phase
– Luteal phase
– Predicted upcoming periods
– Symptom Forecasts for today and tomorrow
– Personalized recommendations for nutrition, exercise, and sleep
– Health assessment tools measuring:
– Body Mass Index (BMI)
– Emotional and mental wellbeing
– Signs of anemia
– Fatigue levels
– Breathing rate
– Risk of premature heartbeats (extrasystoles)
– Fibrinogen and hemoglobin levels
– Additional Parts of the App:
– Health Classroom – a library of educational content to support long-term vitality
– Product Recommendations – curated wellness products from trusted partners
– Health Headlines – curated articles and updates on women’s health and medical news
If any values fall outside the healthy range, the app provides insights and practical tips to help restore balance.
What makes this section stand out is its integration of Dialectical Constitution analysis – a diagnostic framework in Traditional Chinese Medicine that classifies an individual’s body type into nine distinct types based on physical and emotional characteristics. The section also includes pulse-type assessment based on the 28 traditional pulse patterns used in TCM.
Contact
AccofriskContact
Lesha Kalachnikov
+6684050885
https://accofrisk.com/
Lesha Kalachnikov
+6684050885
https://accofrisk.com/
