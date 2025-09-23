SottoPelle® Recognizes Rowena Manuel, BSN, RN, PHN for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Rowena Manuel, BSN, RN, PHN has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since May 2025.
Brentwood, CA, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As a certified SottoPelle® provider and co-partner at The Cherish Methods, Rowena Manuel, BSN, RN, PHN, offers expert bio-identical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) for both women and men. Her deep-seated passion is to empower individuals to achieve comprehensive wellness, encompassing mind, health, and beauty. With a robust background of 14 years in inpatient hospital settings, working alongside medical professionals, and her ongoing role as a mental health nurse, Rowena brings a unique and compassionate approach to her practice.
Her practice is founded on The Cherish Methods, a holistic approach that blends clinical excellence with compassionate care—delivering personalized, integrative solutions that support every stage of your journey.
With over 25 years of experience in nursing, leadership, and education, their founder brings deep-rooted expertise and a passion for serving the community with professionalism, empathy, and grace. Their approach—known as The Cherish Methods—prioritizes care that is personalized, compassionate, and comprehensive. With over two decades of nursing, leadership, and education experience, their founder created a new standard in health and aesthetics. Her dedication to cherishing the whole person—not just the symptoms—has made SottoPelle® their trusted method for those seeking Hormone Replacement Therapy transformation from the inside out.
Services at The Cherish Methods Include:
Bi-Identical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT):
Tailored bioidentical hormone therapy designed to restore balance, energy, and vitality for both men and women.
IV Hydration & Vitamin Therapy:
Replenish your body at the cellular level with customized IV infusions for energy, immunity, recovery, and anti-aging support.
Medical Aesthetics:
Offering cutting-edge aesthetic treatments that rejuvenate the skin, enhance natural beauty, and build confidence—with services like Botox, dermal fillers, and skincare massage therapy including post-surgical lymphatic drainage massage.
TMS Therapy (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation):
A non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for depression and other mental health conditions—supporting brain health and emotional well-being through advanced neurostimulation.
Medical Spa Services:
A luxurious yet clinical setting where science meets serenity. Enjoy results-driven facial treatments, wellness consultations, and self-care rituals—all guided by licensed professionals.
Solution Mind:
Mental Wellness. Brain Health. Lasting Solutions. Stress Leave Management.
The Cherish Methods—a unique approach that honors the whole person: mind, health, and beauty.
To view additional information about Rowena Manuel, BSN, RN, PHN, or to contact the office, please visit Her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/rowena-manuel-rn/
Provider Information:
Rowena Manuel, BSN, RN, PHN
The Cherish Methods
3860 Balfour Rd Suite B, Brentwood, CA 94513
(925) 549-4377
https://www.thecherishmethods.com
https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Cherish-Methods/61577610243488/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle® Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Email: response@sphrt.com
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
www.sottopelletherapy.com
To view additional information about Rowena Manuel, BSN, RN, PHN, or to contact the office, please visit Her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/rowena-manuel-rn/
Contact
