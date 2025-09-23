October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month
October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month. The purpose is to raise awareness about Havana Syndrome injuries caused by directed energy.
Marshfield, MA, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Havana Syndrome Organization is a division of Direct Energy Weapons Agency, Inc. a non-profit tax-exempt organization created to improve access to medical testing, treatment and rehabilitation for Victims including civilians suffering from Havana Syndrome symptoms, injuries and/or illnesses https://www.havanasyndrome.tech.
This Awareness Month was established to raise awareness about directed energy injuries reported by Victims around the world. Also, an appeal to legislators for laws to protect ALL Americans from Direct Energy Weapons assaults, especially from Directional speakers, technology that can be used to direct sound into a victim's head without his or her knowledge or consent.
The Havana Syndrome Organization is also advocating for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) to assign a diagnosis code for Havana Syndrome that would help formalize recognition of Havana syndrome in the medical community. It would also allow for more accurate data collection and analysis, that improves tracking of cases and standardize billing for the specific evaluation and treatment services related to the condition.
U.S. Officials estimate that around 1,500 cases of Havana Syndrome have been reported among U.S. Government personnel in 96 countries. This includes suspected cases in China, India, Austria and Vietnam. (Source GAO.gov)
But those numbers do not include Civilians who have reported to Direct Energy Weapons Police, (DEW Police) www.dewpolice.com that they too are experiencing Havana Syndrome injuries and do not have access to Havana Syndrome Specialists. There is only one known Neurologist in New Jersey, United States of America that tests for Havana Syndrome. Only one.
During the month of October, Havana Syndrome advocates will be distributing informational flyers to raise awareness about Havana Syndrome aka Anomalous Health Incidents, https://www.HavanaSyndrome.tech.
Contact
Ms. Mechael Wright-Hodges
781-561-8753
