CamelWay Opens EU/UK Distributor Network for Retail-Ready Camel Milk Powder
CamelWay launches an EU/UK distributor network for retail-ready camel milk powder- audited ISO/BRC/Halal production, 300 g resealable pouches, fully localized labels and batch docs, with short EU/UK lead times. Early traction in Italy; applications open now.
Katowice, Poland, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CamelWay announced the opening of a distributor network serving the European Union and the United Kingdom for its retail-ready camel milk powder. The program is designed for pharmacies, retailers, buying groups, and e-commerce operators that require audited manufacturing, compliant labels, and predictable supply.
Built for regulated shelves
CamelWay’s production is audited to ISO, BRC, and Halal standards, with documented quality assurance at every step. Each batch ships with clear lot and expiry coding and supporting paperwork for trade partners. Finished goods come in 300 g resealable pouches with strong shelf presence and fully localized labels (major EU/UK languages), covering ingredients, nutrition, preparation, storage, and country-specific notices.
Why partners are joining
Compliance made simpler: audit-ready documentation and multi-language labels out of the box.
Operational speed: short EU/UK lead times and responsive onboarding.
Commercial clarity: distributor-friendly policies, including MAP guidance to protect pricing
Traceability & consistency: chain of custody from sourcing through finished goods.
Early momentum
Initial traction is emerging in Italy, where pharmacies and regional wholesalers are preparing broader introductions. Additional conversations are underway with pharmacy chains and specialty retailers across several EU markets and the UK.
Sourcing and welfare
CamelWay products are made from milk sourced at a modern Dubai facility that prioritizes animal welfare, non-GMO feed programs, low-stress handling, and rigorous hygiene. This focus underpins a consistent product profile and reliable supply.
How to participate
Distributors, pharmacy wholesalers, and retail buyers can request program details, including pricing, MOQs, logistics and label sets, via the partner page: https://camelway.eu/pages/wholesale-partners For an overview of farm and production standards, visit: https://camelway.eu/pages/our-camel-farm
How to participate
Distributors, pharmacy wholesalers, and retail buyers can request program details, including pricing, MOQs, logistics and label sets, via the partner page: https://camelway.eu/pages/wholesale-partners For an overview of farm and production standards, visit: https://camelway.eu/pages/our-camel-farm
Contact
CamelWayContact
Adrian Wadowski
+48530001071
camelway.eu/
