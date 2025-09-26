Out Now: Evivve Leadership Launches "Experimentation" Paper, the First in the AFERR Series
San Francisco, CA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evivve, a leader in applied behavioral science and cognitive process design, has announced the release of Experimentation, a new paper by game designer and Chief Transformation Architect Mohsin Memon. This is the first in a series of papers introducing the AFERR Model, a practical, data-driven framework that helps organizations transform how they learn and adapt.
Grounded in over 10 years of research and insights from 20,000+ Evivve simulations, Experimentation reframes how organizations perceive experimentation. Rather than a high-stakes activity with binary outcomes, the AFERR Model positions experimentation as a cyclical cognitive process, the vital point where thought becomes action and mental models meet real-world consequences.
Key Insights from the Paper
1. Dispositions as Signals:
Behaviors like hesitation or risk-aversion are reframed as temporary dispositions, not fixed traits. These dispositions, Passive, Reactive, Explorative, and Participative, signal where individuals or teams may be stuck within the AFERR cycle. Leaders can use this as a diagnostic lens to identify gaps in Activation (emotional readiness), Forecasting (planning), or Realization (sense-making).
2. Designing for Psychological Safety:
True learning thrives in environments where failure is treated as feedback, not a verdict. The paper highlights design principles, non-linear pathways and non-binary choices, that allow the AFERR cycle to repeat deeply and safely, without catastrophic risk.
3. Measuring What Matters:
Instead of judging experiments by outcomes, the AFERR Model emphasizes measuring progress through the quality of the cycle. This includes faster recovery from setbacks and the ability to reframe failures into insights, markers of resilience and adaptability.
Key Insights for Leaders and Organizations
For HR professionals, team leaders, and change agents, Experimentation offers a practical guide to fostering growth and adaptability. It provides tools to design environments that encourage exploration, measure meaningful progress, and ultimately turn experimentation from a gamble into a reliable engine for transformation.
Download the Full Paper here: https://www.aferr.org/experimentation
About Evivve
Evivve is dedicated to advancing human potential through applied behavioral science. The organization creates tools that help individuals, teams, and organizations thrive in complexity by strengthening the core processes of human learning and change. Evivve partners with organizations to design transformations, facilitate behavior shifts, and embed long-term growth through insight-driven coaching.
Contact
EvivveContact
Mahin Vaghela
+919842058778
https://evivve.com
