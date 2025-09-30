Keeping It in the Family: TS Fasteners Welcomes Next Generation of Leadership and Support
Wylie, TX, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TS Fasteners, a leading supplier of high-quality industrial fasteners serving Texas and beyond, is proud to announce the addition of two new team members with strong family ties to the company. In a move that underscores TS Fasteners’ commitment to trust, reliability, and long-term customer relationships, the company has welcomed Hunter and Skylar, son and niece of Ryan George, Partner and Vice President.
Hunter will be stepping into a sales position, where he will focus on developing new relationships and strengthening partnerships with existing customers. His role will involve identifying growth opportunities, helping clients find the right fastener solutions, and ensuring they receive exceptional service and support. With his natural drive and deep understanding of the family business, Hunter is poised to play a key role in advancing the company’s mission to deliver unmatched quality and service.
Skylar will take on a customer service support role, dedicated to providing seamless and responsive assistance to TS Fasteners’ diverse customer base. From handling inquiries and orders to ensuring a smooth customer experience, Skylar’s attention to detail and commitment to service will help strengthen the company’s reputation for dependable and friendly support.
Ryan George shared his excitement about bringing family members into the company, emphasizing the importance of trust and continuity in a business built on strong relationships:
“Bringing Hunter and Skylar into the TS Fasteners team isn’t just about hiring staff — it’s about investing in people who care deeply about our customers and the legacy of this company. Our clients rely on us for not only high-quality products but also a personal level of service. By involving family, we ensure that every interaction reflects our values of integrity, trust, and dedication,” said George.
Ryan also highlighted that this step reinforces the company’s commitment to growth while staying true to its roots:
“As we continue to expand, having trustworthy, invested team members is more important than ever. Hunter and Skylar bring fresh energy, innovative ideas, and a shared vision for the future of TS Fasteners. We’re excited to see how they help us elevate our service and strengthen our connection to customers.”
This family-focused approach reflects TS Fasteners’ philosophy of treating every customer relationship like a partnership. By growing the team with individuals who share the company’s values, TS Fasteners is positioning itself for a future that balances innovation and tradition.
About TS Fasteners
Located in Texas, TS Fasteners is a trusted supplier of high-quality fastening solutions for a wide range of industries. Known for their exceptional customer service, reliable products, and dedication to excellence, TS Fasteners has become a go-to resource for companies seeking dependable fastener supply and expertise. Whether serving small businesses or large-scale industrial clients, TS Fasteners is committed to providing personalized solutions that meet the unique needs of every customer.
