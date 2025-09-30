Keeping It in the Family: TS Fasteners Welcomes Next Generation of Leadership and Support

TS Fasteners, a trusted supplier of high-quality fasteners serving Texas and beyond, is excited to welcome two new members to its team, both with deep family roots in the company. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to trust, reliability, and lasting customer relationships, TS Fasteners proudly introduces Hunter and Skylar — the son and niece of Ryan George, Partner and Vice President.