Hinz Company Celebrates 65 Years of Precision Manufacturing Excellence
Hinz Company is proud to celebrate its 65th anniversary, commemorating over six decades of excellence in precision manufacturing and a steadfast commitment to delivering outstanding customer service.
Franklin, WI, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hinz Company proudly announces the celebration of its 65th anniversary, marking more than six decades of dedication to precision manufacturing and exceptional customer service.
Founded in 1959 by Howard G. Hinz, the company began humbly in Howard’s garage, where he personally crafted parts and built the foundation for what would become a trusted name in CNC precision parts and high-quality manufacturing solutions. Over the years, Hinz Company has grown into a modern, state-of-the-art facility known for its expertise, reliability, and commitment to innovation.
“Our story began with Howard’s passion for craftsmanship and a vision for providing exceptional products to our customers,” said David Hinz, Owner of Hinz Company. “As we celebrate 65 years, we honor that legacy while continuing to invest in new technology and techniques to meet the needs of today’s industries.”
To commemorate this significant milestone, David Hinz is hosting a special bourbon tasting event for employees and customers at The Elbow Room, a local favorite gathering spot. This celebration is not only a toast to the company’s history but also a heartfelt thank-you to the dedicated team members and loyal customers who have been integral to the company’s success over the years.
From its modest beginnings to becoming a leader in the manufacturing sector, Hinz Company has consistently evolved with the times. The company recently expanded its capabilities with new, cutting-edge equipment, including a 2022 Doosan 2100SY 6-Axis horizontal machining center featuring advanced Y-Axis capabilities, enabling increased production capacity and precision.
“We are incredibly grateful to our employees, customers, and community for their continued trust and support,” added Hinz. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to excellence, innovation, and delivering superior results for every project.”
As Hinz Company reflects on its journey, it remains focused on the future — continuing to build on the core values of quality, integrity, and service that Howard G. Hinz established 65 years ago.
About Hinz Company
Hinz Company is a Wisconsin-based precision manufacturer specializing in CNC multi-axis Swiss turning. Since 1959, the company has provided high-quality manufacturing services to a wide range of industries, continually investing in advanced technology and skilled craftsmanship to deliver exceptional results.
Founded in 1959 by Howard G. Hinz, the company began humbly in Howard’s garage, where he personally crafted parts and built the foundation for what would become a trusted name in CNC precision parts and high-quality manufacturing solutions. Over the years, Hinz Company has grown into a modern, state-of-the-art facility known for its expertise, reliability, and commitment to innovation.
“Our story began with Howard’s passion for craftsmanship and a vision for providing exceptional products to our customers,” said David Hinz, Owner of Hinz Company. “As we celebrate 65 years, we honor that legacy while continuing to invest in new technology and techniques to meet the needs of today’s industries.”
To commemorate this significant milestone, David Hinz is hosting a special bourbon tasting event for employees and customers at The Elbow Room, a local favorite gathering spot. This celebration is not only a toast to the company’s history but also a heartfelt thank-you to the dedicated team members and loyal customers who have been integral to the company’s success over the years.
From its modest beginnings to becoming a leader in the manufacturing sector, Hinz Company has consistently evolved with the times. The company recently expanded its capabilities with new, cutting-edge equipment, including a 2022 Doosan 2100SY 6-Axis horizontal machining center featuring advanced Y-Axis capabilities, enabling increased production capacity and precision.
“We are incredibly grateful to our employees, customers, and community for their continued trust and support,” added Hinz. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to excellence, innovation, and delivering superior results for every project.”
As Hinz Company reflects on its journey, it remains focused on the future — continuing to build on the core values of quality, integrity, and service that Howard G. Hinz established 65 years ago.
About Hinz Company
Hinz Company is a Wisconsin-based precision manufacturer specializing in CNC multi-axis Swiss turning. Since 1959, the company has provided high-quality manufacturing services to a wide range of industries, continually investing in advanced technology and skilled craftsmanship to deliver exceptional results.
Contact
WYSIWYG MarketingContact
Ryan Jennings
816-759-2845
www.wysiwygmarketing.com/
Ryan Jennings
816-759-2845
www.wysiwygmarketing.com/
Categories