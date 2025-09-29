Electrolytic Technologies Systems and Montagna S.r.l. Forge Global Partnership to Advance UV Water Treatment Solutions Worldwide
Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS), a global leader in innovative water and wastewater solutions, is proud to announce a landmark agreement with Montagna S.r.l., a renowned family-owned Italian company with over 65 years of expertise in ultraviolet (UV) water treatment technologies. Under this agreement, ETS will serve as Montagna’s exclusive global representative, bringing Montagna’s cutting-edge UV solutions to markets across the globe.
North Miami, FL, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS), a global leader in innovative water and wastewater solutions, is proud to announce a landmark agreement with Montagna S.r.l., a renowned family-owned Italian company with over 65 years of expertise in ultraviolet (UV) water treatment technologies. Under this agreement, ETS will serve as Montagna’s exclusive global representative, bringing Montagna’s cutting-edge UV solutions to markets across the globe.
Headquartered in Miami, USA, ETS has established a robust international presence, particularly across the USA, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. With a reputation for delivering advanced, safe, and sustainable disinfection technologies, this strategic partnership enables ETS to expand its portfolio, aligning with its vision of solving the world’s most pressing water challenges.
“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Montagna S.r.l., a company that shares our deep commitment to water innovation, reliability, and sustainability,” said Derek Lubie, CEO of ETS. “Montagna’s legacy in UV technology, combined with ETS’s global reach and proven track record, will allow us to bring best-in-class drinking and wastewater disinfection solutions to communities and industries worldwide. This collaboration is not just a business alignment—it’s a powerful step forward in addressing the critical need for safe and clean water.”
Founded in 1960, Montagna S.r.l. has been at the forefront of drinking and wastewater UV treatment technologies for more than six decades. Montagna has built its reputation on craftsmanship, technical expertise, and innovation, delivering reliable and energy-efficient UV disinfection systems to municipalities, utilities, and industries across Europe and beyond. "We are pleased to partner with Electrolytic Technologies Systems and leverage their global platform to deliver Montagna’s advanced UV technologies to customers worldwide," said Mauro Montagna Managing Director of Montagna UV.
By combining ETS’s global footprint and reputation for excellence with Montagna’s unparalleled expertise in UV technologies, the two companies are uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of advanced disinfection solutions, ensuring cleaner, safer water for millions of people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.electrolytictech.com and www.montagna.it
About Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS)
Electrolytic Technologies Systems LLC, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a leading provider of advanced disinfection and water treatment technologies. With operations spanning Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, ETS specializes in delivering safe, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions to governments, municipalities, and industries worldwide.
About Montagna S.r.l.
Montagna S.r.l., founded in 1960 in Milano - Italy, is a family-owned pioneer in ultraviolet (UV) water treatment technologies. With more than 65 years of expertise, Montagna delivers state-of-the-art solutions for both drinking water and wastewater treatment, combining innovation with a legacy of reliability and craftsmanship.
Headquartered in Miami, USA, ETS has established a robust international presence, particularly across the USA, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. With a reputation for delivering advanced, safe, and sustainable disinfection technologies, this strategic partnership enables ETS to expand its portfolio, aligning with its vision of solving the world’s most pressing water challenges.
“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Montagna S.r.l., a company that shares our deep commitment to water innovation, reliability, and sustainability,” said Derek Lubie, CEO of ETS. “Montagna’s legacy in UV technology, combined with ETS’s global reach and proven track record, will allow us to bring best-in-class drinking and wastewater disinfection solutions to communities and industries worldwide. This collaboration is not just a business alignment—it’s a powerful step forward in addressing the critical need for safe and clean water.”
Founded in 1960, Montagna S.r.l. has been at the forefront of drinking and wastewater UV treatment technologies for more than six decades. Montagna has built its reputation on craftsmanship, technical expertise, and innovation, delivering reliable and energy-efficient UV disinfection systems to municipalities, utilities, and industries across Europe and beyond. "We are pleased to partner with Electrolytic Technologies Systems and leverage their global platform to deliver Montagna’s advanced UV technologies to customers worldwide," said Mauro Montagna Managing Director of Montagna UV.
By combining ETS’s global footprint and reputation for excellence with Montagna’s unparalleled expertise in UV technologies, the two companies are uniquely positioned to accelerate the adoption of advanced disinfection solutions, ensuring cleaner, safer water for millions of people worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.electrolytictech.com and www.montagna.it
About Electrolytic Technologies Systems (ETS)
Electrolytic Technologies Systems LLC, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a leading provider of advanced disinfection and water treatment technologies. With operations spanning Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, ETS specializes in delivering safe, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions to governments, municipalities, and industries worldwide.
About Montagna S.r.l.
Montagna S.r.l., founded in 1960 in Milano - Italy, is a family-owned pioneer in ultraviolet (UV) water treatment technologies. With more than 65 years of expertise, Montagna delivers state-of-the-art solutions for both drinking water and wastewater treatment, combining innovation with a legacy of reliability and craftsmanship.
Contact
Electrolytic Technologies SystemsContact
Derek Lubie
305-655-2755
www.electrolytictech.com
Derek Lubie
305-655-2755
www.electrolytictech.com
Multimedia
Categories