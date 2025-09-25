Comeback Kids Wins Hearts, Dreams and Basketball Games on Documentary Showcase
Los Angeles, CA, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents Comeback Kids on September 26, 2025.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Comeback Kids tells the remarkable tale of how the Thomas G. Pullen middle school basketball team captured the heart of a town and became its biggest sensation.
Directed by Jimmy Jenkins, Comeback Kids unfolds in Prince George’s County, Maryland—an area known as a hotbed for producing NBA stars. At the center of the story is a coach who does more than run drills. Coach Jay Spinks mentors his students to achieve excellence both on the court and in the classroom, instilling discipline, core values and unwavering integrity. Tested by limits and strengthened by perseverance, Coach Jay Spinks guides the burgeoning young athletes to a back-to-back county championship while demonstrating life lessons for a bright future.
About Jimmy Jenkins
Jimmy Jenkins is a dynamic director, producer and entrepreneur. Starting at Black Entertainment Television (BET) and Tyler Perry Studios, Jimmy quickly gained recognition for his innovative storytelling, first in stage productions and later in film and documentaries. Jimmy founded Playwatch Kids, LLC, a streaming platform focused on providing educational and clean entertainment for minority children. Known for his ability to bring powerful stories to life, Jimmy is contributing to the future landscape of modern entertainment.
In an interview with Documentary Showcase, Jimmy shared his message for audiences:
“I’m so fortunate to be able to be on this network Scientology Network to show my gift and my craft.… This film can heal so many people who may feel discouraged or who may feel down. They too can be a comeback kid no matter their age, no matter where they’re from, no matter what’s going on in their life. If they believe in themselves and have the discipline, commitment and pride, they can come back from any situation.”
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
