James Gale, Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation, Cozen O'Connor to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s U.S. Non-Compete Agreements Post-FTC: What Employers and Counsel
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that James Gale, Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation, Cozen O'Connor will speak at its webcast entitled, “U.S. Non-Compete Agreements Post-FTC: What Employers and Counsel Need to Know.”
Jersey City, NJ, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).
For further details, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/non-compete-agreements-after-the-ftc-ruling/
About James Gale
James A. (Jim) Gale is the co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s Intellectual Property Litigation Department and focuses his practice in the area of intellectual property counseling and litigation. He is a registered patent attorney with over 42 years of experience and is Chambers Band 1 ranked in Florida, Martindale AV Preeminent© rated, Board Certified in Intellectual Property by the Florida Bar, an AAA Arbitrator and the former inaugural chair of the IP Board Certification Committee. Jim has handled hundreds of cases involving patents, theft of trade secrets, restrictive covenants, trademarks, unfair competition, and internet disputes. He has appeared in over 400 federal cases in more than 48 federal district and circuit courts, as well as handled hundreds of injunctions in over 35 different states around the nation.
About Cozen O'Connor
Ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country, Cozen O’Connor has more than 775 attorneys in 29 cities across two continents. We are a full-service firm with nationally recognized practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
In an industry built on talk, Cozen O’Connor has made its name by doing. We have built our firm one case, one victory at a time. Our attorneys have impeccable academic credentials and are able to combine intellectual rigor with practicality and efficiency. We provide sophisticated, business-minded advice aimed at one simple goal: getting the right result for our clients. No matter how complex, contentious, or critical the undertaking, we persevere until the job is done.
Event Summary
The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) recent rule has been banned, and all appeals relating to those bans have been withdrawn by the FTC. Now the FTC has taken a new approach to the enforcement of restrictive covenants, notwithstanding its rejection of a nationwide ban. Employers and counsel must prepare for a workplace where there is a patchwork of inconsistent state laws throughout the nation.
Join James Gale, Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation, at Cozen O’Connor as he provides practical insights on navigating the post-FTC environment, including the impact on existing agreements, alternative contractual strategies, and compliance considerations. Panelists will also examine the potential consequences for recruitment, retention, and trade secret protection, equipping attendees with the tools needed to safeguard business interests while remaining compliant with evolving regulations.
Key Topics and Agenda:
- Overview of the FTC’s prior non-compete rule and the current status of the cases banning enforcement of that rule
- Anticipated litigation trends and enforcement priorities post-FTC rule
- Recent changes in various states laws that affect enforcement of non-competes
- Implications for existing agreements and steps employers should take now
- Alternative approaches to protecting confidential information and trade secrets
- Drafting enforceable non-solicitation and non-disclosure agreements
- Compliance strategies for multi-state employers and industries heavily reliant on non-competes
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
For further details, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/non-compete-agreements-after-the-ftc-ruling/
About James Gale
James A. (Jim) Gale is the co-chair of Cozen O’Connor’s Intellectual Property Litigation Department and focuses his practice in the area of intellectual property counseling and litigation. He is a registered patent attorney with over 42 years of experience and is Chambers Band 1 ranked in Florida, Martindale AV Preeminent© rated, Board Certified in Intellectual Property by the Florida Bar, an AAA Arbitrator and the former inaugural chair of the IP Board Certification Committee. Jim has handled hundreds of cases involving patents, theft of trade secrets, restrictive covenants, trademarks, unfair competition, and internet disputes. He has appeared in over 400 federal cases in more than 48 federal district and circuit courts, as well as handled hundreds of injunctions in over 35 different states around the nation.
About Cozen O'Connor
Ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country, Cozen O’Connor has more than 775 attorneys in 29 cities across two continents. We are a full-service firm with nationally recognized practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.
In an industry built on talk, Cozen O’Connor has made its name by doing. We have built our firm one case, one victory at a time. Our attorneys have impeccable academic credentials and are able to combine intellectual rigor with practicality and efficiency. We provide sophisticated, business-minded advice aimed at one simple goal: getting the right result for our clients. No matter how complex, contentious, or critical the undertaking, we persevere until the job is done.
Event Summary
The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) recent rule has been banned, and all appeals relating to those bans have been withdrawn by the FTC. Now the FTC has taken a new approach to the enforcement of restrictive covenants, notwithstanding its rejection of a nationwide ban. Employers and counsel must prepare for a workplace where there is a patchwork of inconsistent state laws throughout the nation.
Join James Gale, Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation, at Cozen O’Connor as he provides practical insights on navigating the post-FTC environment, including the impact on existing agreements, alternative contractual strategies, and compliance considerations. Panelists will also examine the potential consequences for recruitment, retention, and trade secret protection, equipping attendees with the tools needed to safeguard business interests while remaining compliant with evolving regulations.
Key Topics and Agenda:
- Overview of the FTC’s prior non-compete rule and the current status of the cases banning enforcement of that rule
- Anticipated litigation trends and enforcement priorities post-FTC rule
- Recent changes in various states laws that affect enforcement of non-competes
- Implications for existing agreements and steps employers should take now
- Alternative approaches to protecting confidential information and trade secrets
- Drafting enforceable non-solicitation and non-disclosure agreements
- Compliance strategies for multi-state employers and industries heavily reliant on non-competes
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories