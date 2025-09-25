Behomes Introduces New CRM Features to Support Property Developers in Dubai
Behomes launched a new CRM Developer Role to help Dubai property developers manage projects, brokers, and finances in one system.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Behomes has announced the release of an enhanced Developer Role within its customer relationship management (CRM) platform, designed to help property developers in Dubai manage projects, broker relationships, and financial operations more efficiently.
The update reflects ongoing changes in Dubai’s real estate market, where developers are seeking integrated tools to replace scattered spreadsheets and messaging apps. The new functionality includes real-time inventory tracking, built-in financial dashboards, and dedicated communication channels for brokers, enabling faster coordination and more transparent decision-making.
“Developers need technology that can keep pace with their business – flexible, transparent, and able to grow with them,” said Andrei Sviridenko, CEO of Behomes. “This new role in our CRM allows UAE-based property companies to oversee the entire process, from sales to payment, within a single system.”
By focusing on the day-to-day operational needs of developers, Behomes continues to support the digital transformation of the UAE real estate sector and provide a foundation for sustainable, scalable growth.
For more information, visit: https://behomes.tech/.
Contact
BehomesContact
Evgenia Alexandrova
+971 502 94 5054
behomes.tech/
