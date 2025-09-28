Dahhan Business Services Announces the No-Fee Option for Business Setup in Dubai
Leading business setup in Dubai has introduced a new “No-Fee” option, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to establish their businesses in Dubai with ease.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a groundbreaking move to support entrepreneurs and investors, a leading business setup consultancy in Dubai, has announced the launch of a “No-Fee” business setup option. The initiative eliminates upfront service charges, making it easier than ever for startups, freelancers, and international companies to establish their presence in Dubai’s thriving economy.
The new offering allows small businesses, startups, and freelancers to establish their presence in Dubai’s thriving market without incurring upfront service charges. In addition to the no-fee option, Dahhan Business Services is also offering a one-month trial for its professional PRO services in Dubai. This opportunity gives clients the opportunity to experience the finest services and guidance before committing for yearly contracts.
“The UAE has always championed entrepreneurship, but many aspiring business owners find the initial costs daunting,” said Najeeb Dahhan, the CEO of Dahhan Business Services. “With our No-Service-Fee business setup option, we are removing one of the most significant barriers for entrepreneurs. This initiative ensures that anyone with a viable business idea can take the first step toward establishing their company in Dubai without worrying about hidden fees or upfront service charges.”
Dahhan Business Services’ new offering particularly benefits entrepreneurs looking to establish free zone companies, which are popular for their tax benefits, full foreign ownership options, and simplified licensing processes. Free zone setups have traditionally required entrepreneurs to pay substantial service fees upfront, which can be a deterrent for startups and freelancers.
“Our No-Fee option is especially tailored for free zone business setup in Dubai,” Adnan Dahhan explained. “Entrepreneurs can now focus on building their business rather than worrying about initial service costs. This aligns with Dubai’s vision to support startups and foster an innovation-driven economy.”
In addition to eliminating service fees, Dahhan Business Services is providing a one-month trial period for its professional PRO services. This includes access to expert business consultants, guidance on company formation, legal documentation assistance, visa consultancy, and advisory services to help entrepreneurs navigate Dubai’s regulatory requirements.
While addressing the meet, the spokesperson stated, “This trial is our way of demonstrating confidence in the quality of service we offer for our clients. We want our clients to experience firsthand how our team can simplify the administrative tasks, from company registration, trade license renewals, to visa processing, and bookkeeping. By the end of the trial, our clients will have the knowledge and idea on the level of service they will receive from us.”
The No-Fee announcement has been made a positive wave from entrepreneurs and industry experience alike. Business owners see it as a timely initiative to set up their business in Dubai, the land of opportunities.
About Dahhan Business Services
Dahhan Business Services is a premier business setup consultancy in Dubai, dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and businesses establish and grow in the UAE. With a team of experienced professionals and a client-centric approach, the company provides end-to-end solutions, from company formation to PRO services, ensuring a seamless setup process.
Contact Details
Media Person: Adnan Dahhan
Phone Number: +971 501990879
Website Address: www.dahhanbiz.com
