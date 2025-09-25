Call Before You Scrap: Encouraging IT Reuse During Recycle Week
Central London Businesses in Camden and City of Westminster Join Reuse Movement with SocialBox.biz. During Recycle Week (September 22–28, 2025) and beyond, businesses can partner with SocialBox.biz to promote the power of reuse for IT equipment before recycling and disposal.
London, England, United Kingdom, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The initiative aims to tackle computer access exclusion while offering companies a more impactful way to prevent e-waste and reduce their carbon footprint significantly.
To help businesses and individuals champion the "reuse before you recycle" message, SocialBox.biz offers a promotional campaign toolkit.
For businesses: The "Call Before You Scrap It" campaign
This campaign presents an opportunity for companies to showcase their leadership in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).
Host an IT equipment collection drive: Companies can organize a company-wide collection of old, but still functional, IT equipment, such as laptops, MacBooks, and tablets. For larger quantities, SocialBox.biz can arrange on-site pickups and provide secure data wiping.
Emphasize ESG and CSR credentials: Businesses can promote their participation through internal and external communication channels. SocialBox.biz can provide reports and data, such as estimated CO2 savings, for inclusion in sustainability reporting.
Share success stories: Partnering with SocialBox.biz to create a mini-case study can highlight how a company's donated technology was rehomed with a charity partner, providing a vital tool for someone in need.
Support the "Rescue Me! Recycle" theme: Companies can use the official Recycle Week hashtag, #RecycleWeek, and add a message about rescuing tech from being scrapped. An example social media post could be: "This #RecycleWeek, we're helping rescue tech. Instead of sending old laptops for recycling, we're partnering with @SocialBoxBiz to give them to those who need them most."
Invest in training labs: To provide tangible support to disadvantaged people, businesses can sponsor SocialBox.biz's IT skills training or tech labs where the donated equipment is used.
Why reuse is better than recycling and disposal
SocialBox.biz's model of "reuse before corporate IT recycling" prioritizes intercepting usable technology before it enters the recycling stream, maximizing its environmental and social value.
Environmental impact: The production phase of a laptop accounts for 75% to 85% of its total carbon footprint. A study from Cranfield University found that reused laptops produce over 15 times less CO₂ than new ones. SocialBox.biz estimates that reusing a single computer can save approximately 310 kg of CO₂ emissions.
Data security: SocialBox.biz handles data security through certified data wiping, giving businesses peace of mind when donating their old equipment.
Social impact: Rehoming donated equipment with charity partners provides vital tools for people in need, tackling computer access exclusion.
SocialBox.biz, a London-based Community Interest Company, positions itself as a secure and impactful alternative to traditional IT disposal, particularly for businesses in London. They encourage companies to adopt a sustainable approach to managing their IT assets by prioritizing reuse.
https://www.socialbox.biz/corporate-impact/
Notes:
Case studies from London Borough of Camden, City of Westminster, London
https://www.socialbox.biz/news-posts/
