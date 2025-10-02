Alpha Coach Introduces Web-Based Food Calorie Calculator to Simplify Smart Eating

Alpha Coach, India’s leading fitness-tech platform, has launched a web-based food calorie calculator to make nutrition tracking simple, accessible, and India-first. Unlike traditional apps, the tool requires no downloads and features one of the largest databases of Indian foods alongside global dishes. With calorie and macro breakdowns, meal-saving options, and an intuitive interface, it empowers users to plan diets, manage weight, and build healthier eating habits.