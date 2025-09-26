Voices for Humanity Champions Human Rights in Mauritius with Manishwar Purmanund
Los Angeles, CA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Voices for Humanity, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring human rights activist Manishwar Purmanund.
Voices for Humanity airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Mauritius may be known for its stunning beaches and island charm, but behind the beauty lies a history of inequality and systemic abuse. Generations have grown up unaware of their basic freedoms, leading to discrimination, domestic violence and police brutality. Determined to break the cycle, Manishwar Purmanund is working to make human rights a reality throughout Mauritius.
About Manishwar Purmanund
Manishwar Purmanund grew up in Cité Atlee, a rural region of Mauritius, where he experienced the harsh reality of class-based discrimination. Inspired by his father’s belief that change begins with oneself, Manishwar embarked on a life of service that led to founding the Yeshua Fellowship, a nonprofit helping families become self-sustainable through community outreach and education. He partnered with Youth for Human Rights, launching the Mauritius chapter. Through collaboration with schools, media, civic and government institutions, Manishwar has empowered over one million Mauritians with knowledge of their human rights.
Manishwar Purmanund is the founder of Yeshua Fellowship.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
