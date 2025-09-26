AAEON’s GENE-ARH6 Harnesses Intel Core Ultra 200U/H Series Processing to Accelerate Industrial AI
With the GENE-ARH6, AAEON seeks to optimize applications across industrial settings.
Taipei, Taiwan, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (stock code: 6579), an industry-leading provider of embedded solutions, has announced the latest addition to its 3.5” SubCompact Board product line, the GENE-ARH6.
Available with a selection of CPUs from the Intel® Core™ Ultra 200U and 200H Series Processors for the Edge, up to 96GB DDR5, and a full lineup of industrial communication interfaces, the GENE-ARH6 is well-equipped to utilize its Intel® Arc™ 140T GPU and integrated Intel® AI Boost to bring advanced industrial robots and inference-based safety monitoring solutions to market.
While the standout improvements over previous generations of AAEON’s 3.5” SubCompact board range are its integrated Intel® Arc™ 140T GPU and Intel® AI Boost NPU, which with the board’s range of CPU SKUs grant it up to 96 TOPs of AI performance, the GENE-ARH6’s robust I/O is key to its market utility. This consists of four COM headers (two RS-232/422/485, two RS-232), an 8-bit GPIO, and a choice of SMBus or I2C, as well as four USB 2.0 headers.
For physical ports, the GENE-ARH6 offers three LAN ports, two of which run at 2.5GbE speed with Intel vPro® support depending on the CPU used. The GENE-ARH6’s environmental specifications also make the board versatile in where it can be deployed, with a 9V to 36V power input range with ERP support being a key feature.
For wireless connectivity, the GENE-ARH6 hosts both an M.2 3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key, which support 5G and Wi-Fi 6E CNVi, respectively. Moreover, the board offers advanced storage options in the form of an M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 4) and an FPC2 connector, which provides two PCIe Gen 4 interfaces, as well as RAID 0, RAID 1 support.
The GENE-ARH6 is now in mass production and available via the AAEON eShop. For detailed specifications, please visit the board’s dedicated product page on the AAEON website or contact an AAEON representative.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
