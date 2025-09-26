The Eras of Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart 40-year anniversary celebration of milestones and fundraiser to support open adoption efforts.
Philadelphia, PA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), as part of its lifelong commitment to its families, invites you to participate in their 40-year anniversary celebration. The open adoption agency will be hosting a virtual celebration. It’ll feature insights from adoptees and reflections of past breakthroughs.
Event Details: The celebration will take place through a zoom meeting. It will be held on Monday, November 3, 2025, from 6:30pm EDT – 8:00pm EDT. It will also be transmitted live on YouTube for those unable to join. The event is free of charge for all to attend. Donations are appreciated as the goal is to raise one thousand dollars by the end of the night. To register or find more details you can visit Adoptions From The Heart website. You can also register by searching the Facebook event.
The event will hold many insights on the impactful work AFTH has done over the past 40 years. There will be a walkthrough of time that explores the history of the agency. Along with reflections on how adoption practices and perspectives have evolved since the past. It will feature a panel of adoptive families, birth parents, adoptees, and professionals to share their experiences with adoption. It'll open up a space to honor the people and moments that’ve shaped AFTH into the agency it is today.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY.
