NYPD Pizza Confirms Winter Park Address Ahead of Grand Opening Near UCF
Following the recent announcement of its expansion into the Winter Park area, NYPD Pizza is excited to officially confirm the address of its newest location.
Orlando, FL, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Earlier this month, NYPD Pizza shared news of its partnership with new franchisee Valerie Abreu, who will lead the brand’s growth in one of Central Florida’s most energetic and diverse communities. The new location at 7591 University Blvd., Winter Park, FL 32792—situated near Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida—promises to bring the pizzeria’s iconic New York-style offerings even closer to students, families, and longtime area residents.
“Our team has been working hard behind the scenes, and we’re thrilled to finally share the exact address with our loyal fans,” said Paul Russo, founder of NYPD Pizza. “This spot on University Boulevard—formerly Frank’s Pizza Shop—is the perfect fit for our brand and our commitment to serving quality, authentic food with the kind of neighborhood hospitality NYPD Pizza is known for.”
Renovations are currently underway, with the grand opening planned for the coming weeks. The restaurant will feature NYPD Pizza’s signature hand-tossed dough, fresh ingredients, and time-tested recipes that have made the brand a Central Florida favorite since 1996.
For updates, including grand opening details, to apply for employment and for franchise opportunities, follow NYPD Pizza on social media or visit nypdpizzeria.com
About NYPD Pizza:
Founded in 1996, NYPD Pizza is a Florida-based restaurant brand dedicated to serving authentic New York-style pizza made with high-quality ingredients and time-honored recipes. With a focus on community, consistency, and customer service, NYPD Pizza has built a loyal following and continues to expand its footprint throughout Florida and beyond.
Contact
Christine Lee
407-293-2199
https://www.nypdpizzeria.com
