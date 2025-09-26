Beth Ann Lang to Moderate Key Session at Missouri Legislators Retreat
Child Care Aware of Missouri's Deputy CEO selected to guide discussion on the long-term benefits of early learning investments.
St. Louis, MO, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Beth Ann Lang, Deputy CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO), has been selected to serve as moderator for “The Economics of Early Learning” at the 2025 Missouri Legislators Retreat conducted by The Hunt Institute. Lang’s session will focus on the economic impact of investing in early learning, including the potential effects on future societal costs and the long-term benefits for individuals and the state.
The retreat will be held October 14-15 in Columbia, Missouri and is hosted by co-chairs Senator Brian Williams, Representative Brad Christ, and Representative Kathy Steinhoff. The two-day event includes members of the Missouri General Assembly from both sides of the aisle, offering them the opportunity to explore carefully researched education policy issues outside of the constraints of the legislative process.
Established in 2001, The Hunt Institute honors the legacy of James B. Hunt, Jr., former governor of North Carolina and a lifelong champion of education. The nonprofit institute brings together people and resources to inspire and inform elected officials and policymakers about key issues in education, resulting in visionary leaders who are prepared to take strategic action for greater educational outcomes and student success.
“Beth Ann’s selection as moderator for such an important conversation is a reflection of her expertise and commitment to advancing early learning infrastructure in Missouri,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of CCAMO. “We are incredibly proud of her leadership and her ability to represent our state in discussions that will shape the future of education, as well as opportunities, for children, families, child care providers, and employers across Missouri.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
