The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on U.S. Non-Compete Agreements Post-FTC: What Employers and Counsel Need to Know
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: U.S. Non-Compete Agreements Post-FTC: What Employers and Counsel Need to Know.
Jersey City, NJ, September 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).
Event Summary:
The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) recent rule has been banned, and all appeals relating to those bans have been withdrawn by the FTC. Now the FTC has taken a new approach to the enforcement of restrictive covenants, notwithstanding its rejection of a nationwide ban. Employers and counsel must prepare for a workplace where there is a patchwork of inconsistent state laws throughout the nation.
Join James Gale, Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation, at Cozen O’Connor as he provides practical insights on navigating the post-FTC environment, including the impact on existing agreements, alternative contractual strategies, and compliance considerations. Panelists will also examine the potential consequences for recruitment, retention, and trade secret protection, equipping attendees with the tools needed to safeguard business interests while remaining compliant with evolving regulations.
Key Topics and Agenda:
- Overview of the FTC’s prior non-compete rule and the current status of the cases banning enforcement of that rule
- Anticipated litigation trends and enforcement priorities post-FTC rule
- Recent changes in various states laws that affect enforcement of non-competes
- Implications for existing agreements and steps employers should take now
- Alternative approaches to protecting confidential information and trade secrets
- Drafting enforceable non-solicitation and non-disclosure agreements
- Compliance strategies for multi-state employers and industries heavily reliant on non-competes
Speaker
James Gale
Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Litigation
Cozen O'Connor
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/non-compete-agreements-after-the-ftc-ruling/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
