Ideal Nutrition Expands Storefronts to Fort Lauderdale
Ideal Nutrition is celebrating the opening of its new Downtown Fort Lauderdale storefront with a Grand Opening event on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ideal Nutrition, one of America’s fastest-growing companies, opened its doors to its new downtown Fort Lauderdale location on Saturday, August 9.
Founded in 2016, Ideal Nutrition has grown from a single kitchen to a thriving network of 8 storefronts with a robust delivery service spanning the state of Florida. The company aims to grow its positive impact in the Broward area via its hiring of local employees, its community involvement (via philanthropy, events, and partnerships) and its commitment to health and wellness.
Located at 150 SE 3rd Ave., Suite 103, the Fort Lauderdale store is already open to foot traffic, offering freshly prepared, chef-crafted meals designed to make healthy eating simple, convenient, and affordable.
“We’re incredibly excited to open our new location in Downtown Fort Lauderdale—a city where we already have many loyal customers,” said Wolfgang Brunet, CEO of Ideal Nutrition. “This new store allows us to serve our existing customer base more conveniently while also introducing our meals to even more people in this vibrant and growing community.”
The company will host a Grand Opening at this storefront on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The event will feature a ribbon cutting (at 11:30am) with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, local vendors, special guests and a raffle for attendees to win six months of free Ideal Nutrition meals.
Celebrate another milestone in Ideal Nutrition’s continued statewide growth and its goal to bring nutritious meals to its many communities.
Ideal Nutrition is a Florida-based meal service company offering fresh, chef-prepared meals through retail storefronts and delivery. Founded in 2016, the company is driven by its mission to make healthy eating simple, affordable, and delicious. Today, Ideal Nutrition operates multiple storefronts across Florida, serves thousands of customers weekly, and continues to expand its footprint through innovative growth strategies and a commitment to quality.
Contact
Ideal Nutrition
Charles Kelley
5615232339
idealnutritionnow.com
