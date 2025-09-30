Makefield Women's Association 10th Annual Designer Bag Bingo
Makefield Women's Association 10th Annual Designer Bag Bingo; Friday October 17, 2025 at St. Frances Cabrini Church, Fairless Hills, PA. Doors Open at 5:30. Bingo Starts at 7:00 pm.
Yardley, PA, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MWA’s 10th Annual Designer Bag Bingo will feature trendy designer bags, themed raffle baskets, 50/50, special bingo extras, door prizes, and Luxury Raffle valued at over $2,000.
The event will be held on Friday, October 17th, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road in Fairless Hills, PA. Doors open at 5:30, and bingo starts at 7:00 p.m.
Makefield Women’s Association is a local nonprofit that raises awareness and funds for community organizations that help women and children in need, the homeless and hungry, and so many others in Bucks County.
Proceeds from Bingo Night 2025 will benefit these organizations:
• A Woman’s Place
• Family Services: Bucks County Homeless Shelter
• Pennsbury Kids
• Women’s Animal Center
• Yardley-Makefield Fire Company
Tickets are on sale now.
Tickets are $35 and include 10 games of bingo, dessert, and coffee. Tables of six are also available to reserve. The event is BYOB, and outside food is welcome.
For those who can not attend, the 2025 Luxury Raffle is a great way to support MWA. This year's three Luxury Prizes include a chance to win Four Designer Handbags, Eagles tickets, and a Cape May getaway. Tickets are $5, or 5 tickets for $20. Players do not need to be present to win.
Visit www.makefielwomensassociation.org to purchase tickets.
Makefield Women’s Association
President@MakefieldWomensAssociation.org
P.O. Box 163 Yardley, PA 19067
Contact
Melanie Pagonis
215-932-4906
www.MakefieldWomensAssociation.com
csmahmoud100@gmail.com
Categories