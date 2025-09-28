82% of Net Zero Targets Lack Verification as Scope 3 Data Emerges as Corporate Climate Battleground

Despite growing climate ambition, most Net Zero targets remain unverified. In Asia-Pacific, 53% of companies pledge Net Zero but only 18% are SBTi-validated. Scope 3 emissions, over 90% of total, are often underreported using outdated averages. KOLTIVA bridges this gap with KoltiTrace MIS, Land Use Tracker, and Cool Farm Tool, combining digital traceability and on-the-ground verification to deliver credible data and enable meaningful climate action.