OTsec Canada 2025 Debuts With Top OT and IT Leaders to Fortify AI, Cybersecurity
IT and OT Security Leaders to Address OT Security, Resilience and Cyber Defense Challenges
Princeton, NJ, September 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, will bring its proven expertise from organizing the globally recognized CS4CA and ManuSec Summit series to OTsec Canada on November 4 and 5. IT and OT security leaders from critical infrastructure and manufacturing will convene in Montréal, creating a premier forum for advanced cybersecurity insights, innovative strategies and high-impact connections.
OTsec Canada is designed for two days of active learning and collaboration. The summit’s carefully crafted agenda includes deep-dive panel discussions, hands-on workshops and interactive networking sessions that drive knowledge sharing and practical takeaways.
Day 1 will focus on challenges within OT environments, while Day 2 will highlight strategies for 2026 and beyond. The event will open with a panel discussion on how to respond to an OT cyberattack, exploring critical first steps, protection and response priorities, minimizing downtime, establishing effective communication channels and future-proofing organizations. Panelists Christian Moreira, business information security officer at McKesson; Martin Laberge, executive director and CISO at Énergir; and Prashant Prashant, senior cyber security advisor at Enbridge will share insights on sharpening risk response strategies.
“OTsec Canada will cover critical OT cybersecurity challenges, such as AI-driven threats, ransomware, IT-OT convergence, compliance with evolving regulations and building resilient infrastructures,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “Through case studies, wargames and expert panels, it will highlight both immediate defense strategies and long-term approaches, such as zero trust, supply chain security and post-quantum readiness.”
A government keynote, “Threat Briefing For 2026 – What Risks do We Need to be Aware of Today to Overcome Tomorrow?” will outline the current threat landscape for operators of critical infrastructure across Canada. It will also address the impact of geopolitical instability on OT security and provide guidance on protecting assets in an evolving environment.
“These discussions are highly relevant as organizations face increasing cyber risks targeting critical infrastructure and industrial operations,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “The event’s relevance lies in its practical, forward-looking focus, equipping security leaders with tools to bridge compliance and real security, strengthen crisis response and foster collaboration across industries.”
The second day will feature a case study on cybersecurity policies for critical infrastructure companies, presented by Dawn Nedohin-Macek, CISO at Manitoba Hydro. The session will emphasize the importance of collaboration, standards, and information sharing across the OT security ecosystem, with a focus on public-private partnerships and threat intelligence initiatives tailored to national infrastructure protection.
Another highlight on Day 2 will be a presentation on Toronto Transit Commission’s comprehensive OT security architecture. Goran Novkovic, TTC’s head of industrial security, will share insights on building a converged IT-OT SOC, leveraging effective patch management to stay secure, and using audits and assessments to ensure strong defenses while upgrading legacy assets.
By bringing together leading experts, cutting-edge strategies and real-world case studies, OTsec Canada 2025 will serve as a catalyst for advancing critical infrastructure protection and shaping the future of OT security across Canada and beyond.
To explore the full agenda and secure your place at the summit, visit https://canada.otsec.world/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of its 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and ISMG Engage events that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
