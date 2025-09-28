CS4CA LATAM Summit to Open Fifth Annual Edition in Brazil
Cybersecurity Leaders Will Discuss the Need for Security-by-Design With Growing AI Threats and Workforce Gaps.
Princeton, NJ, September 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CS4CA LATAM Summit will bring together cybersecurity leaders and decision-makers in Brazil on November 4-5, for its fifth annual edition focused on strategic cyber defense and AI-driven security frameworks.
The two-day summit addresses critical cybersecurity challenges facing Latin America’s infrastructure through sessions designed to build comprehensive defense strategies. Ivan Athanazio, CISO at Universidade Federal Fluminense, will serve as conference chair for the event targeting oil and gas, mining, healthcare, energy, banking, automotive, utilities and manufacturing sectors.
“Latin America’s critical infrastructure faces unprecedented cyberthreats that require coordinated regional defense strategies,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director of QG Media. “CS4CA LATAM Summit brings together the expertise needed to build resilient security frameworks that protect our most vital systems while preparing for the AI-driven attacks of tomorrow.”
In his keynote address, Daniel Maier de Carvalho, general coordinator of the CTIR Gov. at Brazil’s Institutional Security Office of the Presidency, will talk about securing Latin America’s infrastructure by building strategic cyber defense against emerging risks. He will examine the current threat landscape facing critical infrastructure operators across Brazil and Latin America, risks to OT security from geopolitical instability and geostrategic approaches to protecting operational technology systems.
Milton Guerrero, CISO at Hunt Oil, will present “Building a Framework to Protect Against AI-Based Attacks on IT/OT Environments.” His session will address how organizations can overcome new AI threats amid increasing ransomware-as-a-service and geopolitical risks, provide technical insights on adapting to AI threats, and explore future AI-based attack scenarios targeting the region.
The summit will tackle the cyber skills shortage through a case study by Filipe Loner da Fonseca, CISO at LM Frotas, on building the next generation of cyber professionals. He will address what enterprises can do today to overcome the expanding cyber skills gap. He will also explore strategies to encourage new graduates into cybersecurity, promote diversity in cyber recruitment, educate existing employees to close skills gap, mitigate CISO burnout and utilize AI to address workforce challenges.
“The convergence of AI threats and operational technology vulnerabilities creates unique challenges for Latin American organizations,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “This summit addresses these critical issues by connecting senior security leaders with actionable insights and proven strategies from government and industry experts across the region.”
A critical panel discussion on “Security-By-Design: How Can We Ensure Our Organizations Are Best Protected?” will examine implementation within OT environments for managing legacy systems alongside new infrastructure. Moderated by Danilo Cabrini, head of electrical instrumentation and automation at BP Bunge Bioenergia S/A, the panel features Thadeu Tourinho, regional CISO at Tereos; Alexandre Lattaro, business information security officer at Kenvue; Felipe Bonomo, CISO at Alpargatas S.A.; and Andre Rocha, CISO at Braskem. The panel will address fostering collaboration between IT and OT teams, establishing governance structures for security-by-design across OT projects, overcoming business challenges while ensuring compliance, and defining CISOs’ roles in shaping organizational culture to embed security as a fundamental part of engineering and operations.
These sessions represent the summit’s core focus on building resilient cyber strategies that address current threats while preparing for future challenges. The event serves as Latin America’s premier platform for cybersecurity knowledge exchange, connecting practitioners, government officials and industry leaders to strengthen regional cyber defense capabilities.
CS4CA LATAM Summit provides actionable insights for securing critical infrastructure while developing the workforce needed to meet evolving threats. The summit emphasizes practical solutions for implementing security-by-design principles and defending against AI-powered attacks targeting operational technology environments.
To explore the full agenda and register for the summit, visit https://latam.cs4ca.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
