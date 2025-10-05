Dubai to Host the 6th Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference on December 11, 2025
The 6th edition of the Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology (DMAT) Conference will bring together 150+ global leaders, innovators, and brand strategists in Dubai, UAE, to explore the theme “Next Frontiers: Bridging Digital Vision with Global Innovation.”
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DIGITALCONFEX has officially announced the 6th Digital Marketing, Advertising & Technology Conference (DMAT Confex 2025), scheduled to take place on December 11, 2025, in Dubai, UAE. This flagship event will spotlight the convergence of marketing, technology, and innovation, showcasing how global creativity and regional ambition are shaping the future of digital economies in the UAE and GCC.
The 2025 edition embraces the theme “Next Frontiers: Bridging Digital Vision with Global Innovation” and features a cutting-edge agenda. Highlights include discussions on AI-driven marketing, creative intelligence, customer experience personalization, metaverse brand engagement, automation in martech and adtech, and the evolving role of influencer marketing in MENA.
With 40+ expert speakers, 20+ high-impact sessions, and participation from over 70 countries, the conference promises not only actionable insights but also extensive networking opportunities. Attendees will gain access to real-world case studies, hands-on workshops, and thought leadership sessions from industry pioneers.
DIGITALCONFEX will also host the Innovation Exhibition and the DMAT Excellence Awards, celebrating trailblazing contributions in marketing, advertising, and technology.
“DMAT Confex 2025 is designed as a collaborative platform where marketers, brand leaders, and tech innovators can exchange ideas, build partnerships, and explore how new technologies are transforming customer experiences globally,” said Meetali Batra, Co-Founder, DIGITALCONFEX.
Registration is now open for attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors.
To know more, visit: https://digitalconfex.com/digital-marketing-tech-conference-dubai-2025/
