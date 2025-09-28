Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Pacific Green Protection, Inc. and Cresswell Ventures
Portland, OR, September 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Pacific Green Protection and Cresswell Ventures
Pacific Green Protection, Inc., doing business as Echelon Protective Services, specializes in providing top-tier private security solutions. Their team, proficient in both armed and unarmed security services, is dedicated to safeguarding your well-being. They are more than just a security company; they are a collective of professionals with diverse backgrounds in law enforcement and military service, dedicated to delivering personalized and reliable security solutions. Their approach combines advanced technology with a deep understanding of community needs, ensuring each client receives the most effective protection. Their mission is to provide peace of mind through exceptional security services tailored to your unique needs.
Cresswell Ventures is a self-funded, experienced, and reliable Independent Sponsor dedicated to preserving the legacy of the business owners it works with.
“Not many companies can match the kind of explosive growth that Pacific Green has experienced over the last several years. By recognizing the needs of business owners and the broader community, management developed a distinctive business model that has thrived. The partnership between Pacific Green and Cresswell Ventures creates an opportunity to scale this model to new heights and continue the legacy of a business that has become very well respected in the region. We look forward to their success and are proud to have helped connect these two parties.”
- Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Pacific Green Protection, Inc., doing business as Echelon Protective Services, specializes in providing top-tier private security solutions. Their team, proficient in both armed and unarmed security services, is dedicated to safeguarding your well-being. They are more than just a security company; they are a collective of professionals with diverse backgrounds in law enforcement and military service, dedicated to delivering personalized and reliable security solutions. Their approach combines advanced technology with a deep understanding of community needs, ensuring each client receives the most effective protection. Their mission is to provide peace of mind through exceptional security services tailored to your unique needs.
Cresswell Ventures is a self-funded, experienced, and reliable Independent Sponsor dedicated to preserving the legacy of the business owners it works with.
“Not many companies can match the kind of explosive growth that Pacific Green has experienced over the last several years. By recognizing the needs of business owners and the broader community, management developed a distinctive business model that has thrived. The partnership between Pacific Green and Cresswell Ventures creates an opportunity to scale this model to new heights and continue the legacy of a business that has become very well respected in the region. We look forward to their success and are proud to have helped connect these two parties.”
- Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories