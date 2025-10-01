Shawna A. Brown, Counsel, Mandelbaum Barrett PC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Estate Planning Like a Pro: Wills, Wealth, What-Ifs
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Shawna A. Brown, Counsel, Mandelbaum Barrett PC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Estate Planning Like a Pro: Wills, Wealth, What-Ifs.”
Jersey City, NJ, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM (ET).
About Shawna A. Brown
A trusted advocate at the intersection of compassion and complex estate law, Shawna Brown brings deep experience in Elder Law and Special Needs matters—guiding families through the legal intricacies of aging, incapacity, and estate disputes with clarity and care.
Shawna is an experienced Elder Law and Special Needs attorney who focuses her practice on estate and trust litigation, including contested and uncontested probate, trust and accounting proceedings. She is frequently appointed to serve as court-appointed attorney or temporary guardian for alleged incapacitated persons in guardianship proceedings. She also assists clients with estate planning and estate administration matters.
About Mandelbaum Barrett PC
Mandelbaum Barrett PC has been delivering sophisticated, hands-on legal counsel since 1930. With offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Colorado, the firm provides full-service representation across more than 30 practice areas for individuals, families, and businesses nationwide. Known for its collaborative and proactive approach, Mandelbaum Barrett PC combines nearly a century of experience with a commitment to personalized service. Many client relationships span multiple generations, reflecting the firm’s dedication to care, trust, and long-term success. Through educational programs and seminars on topics like estate planning, the firm empowers clients to make informed decisions and confidently plan for the future.
Event Summary
Estate planning is a cornerstone of legal practice, ensuring that client assets are protected, their wishes are honored, and wealth is transferred smoothly across generations. For newly admitted attorneys in New Jersey, developing a solid understanding of estate planning concepts early in practice is critical to avoiding common pitfalls and delivering meaningful value to clients.
Join Shawna A. Brown, Counsel at Mandelbaum Barrett PC, and Barbara Martin, Counsel at Beattie Padovano, LLC, as they provide a practical introduction to estate planning tailored to the New Jersey legal landscape. The program will cover foundational principles as well as real-world scenarios, from guardianship considerations to contested estates and the complexities of blended families. Attendees will also gain clarity on tax concepts and trust structures, equipping them with the knowledge to build effective, client-centered strategies.
Topics include:
- Fundamentals of estate planning, guardianship, and handling contested estates
- Planning for blended families and other complex “what if” scenarios
-Tax concepts in estate planning and the role of trusts
- Practical use of wills, powers of attorney, and other essential tools
- Strategies for preserving wealth and minimizing estate and gift taxes
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
