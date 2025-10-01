Shawna A. Brown, Counsel, Mandelbaum Barrett PC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Estate Planning Like a Pro: Wills, Wealth, What-Ifs

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Shawna A. Brown, Counsel, Mandelbaum Barrett PC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Estate Planning Like a Pro: Wills, Wealth, What-Ifs.”