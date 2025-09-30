Sanko North America Showcases World-Class Single Serve Filling Machinery at PACK EXPO 2025
Sanko North America brings high-speed multi-land liquid and powder/dry filling machinery for single serve to Las Vegas next week
Marlton, NJ, September 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sanko North America, the exclusive distributor of Sanko Machinery in the United States and a division of Universal Synergetics, will highlight world-class single-serve packaging solutions at PACK EXPO International 2025, Booth #SL-15080.
A pioneer in bringing stick packs to North America in the 1990s, Sanko North America continues to lead the market with innovations in sachet and stick packaging for food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical applications. At this year’s PACK EXPO, the company will showcase its flagship Sanko FR-5 Liquid Sachet Filling Machine, designed for sauces, dressings, and pastes from the viscosity of water to nut butters. They will also demonstrate its high-speed powder stick pack equipment.
“PACK EXPO remains the premier event to connect with brands that are rethinking how single-serve packaging drives convenience, sustainability, and consumer appeal,” said Neil Kozarsky, CEO of Universal Synergetics. “Our mission is to be a trusted guide throughout the entire single-serve journey, backing production lines with the expertise of a partner who also runs contract packaging lines every day.”
In addition to equipment demonstrations, Sanko North America will share details on its U.S.-based service and parts programs, designed to reduce downtime and give customers confidence when investing in Japanese-built packaging systems. Visitors can also learn about the company’s contract packaging services, operated from four certified facilities in Marlton, NJ, which support brands with overflow production, commercialization, and speed-to-market.
About Sanko North America
Sanko North America is the exclusive North American distributor of Sanko packaging machinery. Known as the home of the stick pack, Sanko North America’s partner organization THEM operates one of North America’s leading single-serve contract packaging businesses. Based in the Philadelphia suburbs of New Jersey, they offer stick packs, sachets, and thermoform-fill-seal solutions across food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical markets. The company’s expertise as both a machinery supplier and contract packager uniquely positions it to deliver end-to-end solutions for brands of all sizes.
Contact
Julie Flores
1-800-322-8436
http://www.sankonorthamerica.com
