CultivateCare Launches Recruiting and Consulting Services to Integrate Mental Health Into Healthcare and Workplaces
CultivateCare, founded by Elizabeth Uhles, connects licensed therapists, social workers, and mental health specialists with healthcare providers and organizations. The firm also consults with clinics, hospitals, and businesses to design sustainable behavioral health programs. Its mission is to make mental health a standard part of medical care and organizational wellbeing.
Atlanta, GA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CultivateCare has announced the launch of its recruiting and consulting services to help make mental health integration a standard in both healthcare and workplace settings. The firm connects licensed therapists, social workers, and mental health professionals with clinics, hospitals, and employers to close the persistent gap between medical treatment and emotional support.
“Physicians deliver outstanding medical care, but too often patients are left without guidance on the mental and emotional challenges that follow — whether that’s anxiety, depression, trauma, or the difficulty of lifestyle changes,” said Elizabeth Uhles, founder of CultivateCare. “Our goal is to ensure mental health is woven into the care plan from the beginning, not treated as an afterthought.”
In addition to recruiting mental health specialists, CultivateCare advises healthcare providers and organizations on designing behavioral health programs that are practical and sustainable. From embedding therapists into care teams to creating referral systems and employee wellness supports, the firm helps leaders build models that last.
By translating decades of behavioral health research into real-world systems, CultivateCare enables doctors to focus on medicine while ensuring patients and employees have the mental and emotional care needed to thrive.
For more information, visit https://cultivatecare.com.
“Physicians deliver outstanding medical care, but too often patients are left without guidance on the mental and emotional challenges that follow — whether that’s anxiety, depression, trauma, or the difficulty of lifestyle changes,” said Elizabeth Uhles, founder of CultivateCare. “Our goal is to ensure mental health is woven into the care plan from the beginning, not treated as an afterthought.”
In addition to recruiting mental health specialists, CultivateCare advises healthcare providers and organizations on designing behavioral health programs that are practical and sustainable. From embedding therapists into care teams to creating referral systems and employee wellness supports, the firm helps leaders build models that last.
By translating decades of behavioral health research into real-world systems, CultivateCare enables doctors to focus on medicine while ensuring patients and employees have the mental and emotional care needed to thrive.
For more information, visit https://cultivatecare.com.
Contact
CultivateCareContact
Elizabeth Uhles
(678) 969-4188
wecultivatecare.com
www.elizabethuhles.com
Elizabeth Uhles
(678) 969-4188
wecultivatecare.com
www.elizabethuhles.com
Categories