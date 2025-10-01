The Knowledge Group Announces Live Webinar: Navigating the Complexities of International Child Custody and Support
The Knowledge Group, a leading provider of regulatory-focused continuing education, is pleased to announce its upcoming live webinar: Navigating the Complexities of International Child Custody and Support.
Jersey City, NJ, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for October 9, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET.
Event Summary:
Gain clarity and actionable insights into the legal and financial complexities of international child custody and support cases.
This essential webinar explores the evolving challenges surrounding cross-border custody and support disputes. Attendees will be equipped with practical guidance to navigate jurisdictional issues, enforce foreign judgments, and understand the implications of international treaties in family law matters.
Designed for legal, compliance, and financial professionals, this session will provide the knowledge needed to manage risk, support globally mobile families, and effectively address international custody and support enforcement.
Key Topics:
• Navigating the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction
• Jurisdictional challenges and forum selection in cross-border custody disputes
• Enforcing international child support and custody orders in U.S. and foreign courts
• Best practices for addressing relocation, parental abduction, and enforcement mechanisms
• The role of international treaties, bilateral agreements, and intergovernmental cooperation
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Lili M. Freedlander
Associate
Katz & Stefani, LLC
David N. Schaffer
Partner
Schaffer Family Law, Ltd.
Alex Grager, CFLS
Partner
Feinberg, Mindel, Brandt & Klein, LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/international-child-custody-and-support/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
