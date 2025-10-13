iPOP Alum Liam Garrett Cast in Netflix’s Outer Banks and Other Projects
Los Angeles, CA, October 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Actor Liam Garrett has been cast in an episode of the Netflix drama series “Outer Banks,” which follows a group of teens navigating mystery and adventure on the North Carolina coast. In addition, he recently completed filming a national Home Depot commercial that is scheduled to air later this year.
Garrett, originally from Georgia, made his stage debut as Nemo in a local theatre production of “Finding Nemo” at the performing arts studio in his hometown. In the summer of 2023, he attended iPOP, a twice-yearly Los Angeles talent showcase, where he received nine awards across multiple categories. Shortly after, he booked his first film role in “Antipathy.”
Liam is represented by J Pervis Talent Agency and managed by Myrna Lieberman Management
About iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business for over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer, attracting performers from over 30 countries worldwide. At the event, participants train with industry experts, refine their craft, and compete in front of influential decision-makers who are actively seeking the stars of tomorrow.
