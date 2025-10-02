Alpha Coach Crosses 800 Gyms and 6,000 Verified Coaches on Platform
Alpha Coach celebrates a major milestone with 800+ gyms and 6,000 verified coaches onboarded, strengthening its mission to deliver personalised fitness, expert guidance, and healthier lifestyles at scale.
Mumbai, India, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Coach, one of India's fastest-growing fitness-tech platforms, today announced a significant milestone: the listing of over 800 gyms and 6,000 verified fitness coaches on its platform.
This achievement underscores Alpha Coach's commitment to connecting fitness enthusiasts with trusted gyms, certified trainers, and wellness professionals across the country. By focusing on reliability, transparency, and safety.
Why This Milestone Matters
India's fitness industry has been evolving rapidly. Gyms, boutique studios, and online coaching services have sprung up in every major city, yet one big challenge persists: how do people know which coaches and gyms to trust?
By reaching 6,000 verified coaches and 800 gyms, the platform is building a network that puts trust at the centre of fitness.
The Bigger Picture: What It Means for Users
For the everyday user, this milestone is more than just numbers. It means:
Better access to quality coaching: Instead of relying on guesswork or social media recommendations, users can find certified professionals tailored to their needs.
1. Convenience
2. Transparency
3. Safety and trust
What It Means for Coaches and Gyms
For fitness professionals and gym owners, the growth of Alpha Coach is equally significant.
1. Visibility and Reach
2. Credibility
3. Growth Opportunities
"As we cross 6,000 verified coaches and 800 gyms on the platform, our mission remains the same: to build India's most trusted fitness ecosystem," said Ketan Mavinkurve, Founder & CEO, Alpha Coach. "This milestone reflects not just growth in numbers but the trust we're building between users and professionals. Fitness in India needs more reliability, and we're proud to lead that change."
The Road Ahead
This milestone is just one step in Alpha Coach's larger vision of transforming how India experiences fitness. The platform aims to:
1. Expand listings to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, making verified fitness services accessible beyond metros.
2. Enhance digital tools for both coaches and users, including smarter search filters and integration with nutrition tracking.
3. Build deeper partnerships with gyms and corporate wellness programs to bring structured fitness to wider audiences.
Ready to explore? Discover verified fitness coaches and gyms today on https://www.alphacoach.app/marketplace/coaches
Whether you're starting your journey, hitting a plateau, or looking for specialised guidance, Alpha Coach makes it easier to connect with trusted professionals and reliable gyms across India.
About Alpha Coach
Alpha Coach https://www.alphacoach.app/ is a next-generation fitness-tech platform committed to personalised coaching, AI-powered nutrition, and smart digital tools for healthier lifestyles. Alpha Coach helps users build sustainable fitness habits while giving professionals the tools to grow their reach. With 6,000 verified coaches and 800 gyms already on the platform.
This achievement underscores Alpha Coach's commitment to connecting fitness enthusiasts with trusted gyms, certified trainers, and wellness professionals across the country. By focusing on reliability, transparency, and safety.
Why This Milestone Matters
India's fitness industry has been evolving rapidly. Gyms, boutique studios, and online coaching services have sprung up in every major city, yet one big challenge persists: how do people know which coaches and gyms to trust?
By reaching 6,000 verified coaches and 800 gyms, the platform is building a network that puts trust at the centre of fitness.
The Bigger Picture: What It Means for Users
For the everyday user, this milestone is more than just numbers. It means:
Better access to quality coaching: Instead of relying on guesswork or social media recommendations, users can find certified professionals tailored to their needs.
1. Convenience
2. Transparency
3. Safety and trust
What It Means for Coaches and Gyms
For fitness professionals and gym owners, the growth of Alpha Coach is equally significant.
1. Visibility and Reach
2. Credibility
3. Growth Opportunities
"As we cross 6,000 verified coaches and 800 gyms on the platform, our mission remains the same: to build India's most trusted fitness ecosystem," said Ketan Mavinkurve, Founder & CEO, Alpha Coach. "This milestone reflects not just growth in numbers but the trust we're building between users and professionals. Fitness in India needs more reliability, and we're proud to lead that change."
The Road Ahead
This milestone is just one step in Alpha Coach's larger vision of transforming how India experiences fitness. The platform aims to:
1. Expand listings to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, making verified fitness services accessible beyond metros.
2. Enhance digital tools for both coaches and users, including smarter search filters and integration with nutrition tracking.
3. Build deeper partnerships with gyms and corporate wellness programs to bring structured fitness to wider audiences.
Ready to explore? Discover verified fitness coaches and gyms today on https://www.alphacoach.app/marketplace/coaches
Whether you're starting your journey, hitting a plateau, or looking for specialised guidance, Alpha Coach makes it easier to connect with trusted professionals and reliable gyms across India.
About Alpha Coach
Alpha Coach https://www.alphacoach.app/ is a next-generation fitness-tech platform committed to personalised coaching, AI-powered nutrition, and smart digital tools for healthier lifestyles. Alpha Coach helps users build sustainable fitness habits while giving professionals the tools to grow their reach. With 6,000 verified coaches and 800 gyms already on the platform.
Contact
Alpha CoachContact
Vanessa Dsouza
08828828499
https://www.alphacoach.app/
Vanessa Dsouza
08828828499
https://www.alphacoach.app/
Categories