Announcing DSI’s Advanced Data Analytics for Warfare & Intelligence Summit
Advanced Data Analytics for Warfare & Intelligence Summit, formerly the Big Data for Intelligence Symposium, will be held at 115 St. George in National Harbor, MD, December 3-4.
National Harbor, MD, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s 13th Annual Advanced Data Analytics for Warfare & Intelligence Summit will convene senior leaders and innovators from the across the Intelligence Community (IC), DoW, federal government, academia, and industry. This educational and professional development event fosters active dialogue on prioritizing data as a strategic asset to maintain intelligence and decision-making advantages over rapidly evolving threats. Speakers will explore how to leverage and accelerate data, AI, and analytical capabilities to generate actionable intelligence at speed and scale.
More than 300 million terabytes of data are generated every day worldwide. In an era defined by information overload, the Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of War (DoW), are increasingly focused on harnessing data and AI to strengthen national security. From AI-powered intelligence tools to accelerated data-sharing and a more data-literate workforce, these technologies are revolutionizing mission execution.
The 2025 Advanced Data Analytics for Warfare & Intelligence Summit will convene military leaders, intelligence professionals, data scientists, and defense technology experts to explore the strategic application of advanced analytics, AI/ML, and real-time data integration to enhance decision-making, threat detection, mission planning, and the future of warfare operations. Key topics include emerging data strategies across the IC & DoW, workforce development, data centricity, resiliency, and interoperability. Additional sessions will include how data is driving Warfighter lethality, cutting-edge technology solutions, and cross-agency data sharing and integration.
Topics of Discussion Include:
- Developing data, analytics, & AI strategies & policies to support DoW digital transformation
- Leveraging data to enhance intelligence gathering & integration across the IC
- Employing data analytics to enhance investigative & intelligence efforts
- Strategically integrating data-driven solutions to enhance warfighter lethality & operational efficiency
- Embracing AI to advance the future of geospatial intelligence & strengthen national security
- Leveraging data as a strategic asset to power intelligence & decision-making
- Joint service perspective: harnessing big data & AI for multi-domain decision superiority
- Expanding data culture for the federal workforce
- Operationalizing data & harnessing AI for greater lethality & mission effectiveness
Registration and sponsor/exhibit opportunities are open. This is a no-cost-to-government event. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit https://data.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters.dsigroup.org.
More than 300 million terabytes of data are generated every day worldwide. In an era defined by information overload, the Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of War (DoW), are increasingly focused on harnessing data and AI to strengthen national security. From AI-powered intelligence tools to accelerated data-sharing and a more data-literate workforce, these technologies are revolutionizing mission execution.
The 2025 Advanced Data Analytics for Warfare & Intelligence Summit will convene military leaders, intelligence professionals, data scientists, and defense technology experts to explore the strategic application of advanced analytics, AI/ML, and real-time data integration to enhance decision-making, threat detection, mission planning, and the future of warfare operations. Key topics include emerging data strategies across the IC & DoW, workforce development, data centricity, resiliency, and interoperability. Additional sessions will include how data is driving Warfighter lethality, cutting-edge technology solutions, and cross-agency data sharing and integration.
Topics of Discussion Include:
- Developing data, analytics, & AI strategies & policies to support DoW digital transformation
- Leveraging data to enhance intelligence gathering & integration across the IC
- Employing data analytics to enhance investigative & intelligence efforts
- Strategically integrating data-driven solutions to enhance warfighter lethality & operational efficiency
- Embracing AI to advance the future of geospatial intelligence & strengthen national security
- Leveraging data as a strategic asset to power intelligence & decision-making
- Joint service perspective: harnessing big data & AI for multi-domain decision superiority
- Expanding data culture for the federal workforce
- Operationalizing data & harnessing AI for greater lethality & mission effectiveness
Registration and sponsor/exhibit opportunities are open. This is a no-cost-to-government event. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit https://data.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters.dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://data.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://data.dsigroup.org/
Categories