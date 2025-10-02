Military Vehicle Systems Summit Agenda Released
Detroit, MI, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Military Vehicle Systems Summit has announced its official roster of keynote and expert speakers for its highly anticipated 5th Annual gathering, taking place on November 13-14, 2025, at Michigan Central in Detroit, MI.
Hosted by DSI, the Summit convenes senior level experts and decision makers from across the Military Services, Industry, & Academia to explore current and future innovations in military ground systems.
Featured Speakers Include:
- MG Sean Davis, USA, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, USFORSCOM
- Stephen Bowdren, SES, PEO Land Systems, MARCORSYSCOM
- BG Rory Crooks, USA, Deputy Commanding General - Operations, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss
- Col. Ryan A. Howell, Ph.D., USA, Acting Deputy PEO GCS
- Col. Ken Bernier, USA, PM, Future Battle Platforms, PEO GCS
- Col. Nick Lozar, USMC, Commander, Marine Depot Maintenance Command
- Scott Bishop, Acting Deputy Director, Integrated Logistics Support Center, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command
- SgtMaj Christopher K. Singley, USMC, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Marine Corps Warfighting Lab
- Sonya Buford, Systems Chief Architect - Architecture Integration Lead, Project Lead, Capability Transition Product Integration (PL CTPI), PEO Ground Combat Systems (GCS)
- Peter Schil, Ph.D., ST, Senior Technical Expert, Ground Vehicle Power and Mobility Laboratory —Ground Vehicle Systems Center, U.S. Army DEVCOM
- LTG (R) John “JD” Johnson, Vice President, Government Solutions and Strategy, GM Defense
- MG (Ret) Darren Werner, USA, President, SAPA Transmission, Former CG, U.S. Army TACOM
- James Schirmer, Senior VP & Deputy Managing Director, American Rheinmetall, Former Deputy PEO GCS
Attendees will be able to gain insight into the different roles that emerging technologies, such as advanced manufacturing, digital engineering, & autonomous capabilities, play in prototyping & transforming the military ground vehicle fleet.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register for the event, please visit https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/.
Hosted by DSI, the Summit convenes senior level experts and decision makers from across the Military Services, Industry, & Academia to explore current and future innovations in military ground systems.
Featured Speakers Include:
- MG Sean Davis, USA, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-4, USFORSCOM
- Stephen Bowdren, SES, PEO Land Systems, MARCORSYSCOM
- BG Rory Crooks, USA, Deputy Commanding General - Operations, 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss
- Col. Ryan A. Howell, Ph.D., USA, Acting Deputy PEO GCS
- Col. Ken Bernier, USA, PM, Future Battle Platforms, PEO GCS
- Col. Nick Lozar, USMC, Commander, Marine Depot Maintenance Command
- Scott Bishop, Acting Deputy Director, Integrated Logistics Support Center, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command
- SgtMaj Christopher K. Singley, USMC, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Marine Corps Warfighting Lab
- Sonya Buford, Systems Chief Architect - Architecture Integration Lead, Project Lead, Capability Transition Product Integration (PL CTPI), PEO Ground Combat Systems (GCS)
- Peter Schil, Ph.D., ST, Senior Technical Expert, Ground Vehicle Power and Mobility Laboratory —Ground Vehicle Systems Center, U.S. Army DEVCOM
- LTG (R) John “JD” Johnson, Vice President, Government Solutions and Strategy, GM Defense
- MG (Ret) Darren Werner, USA, President, SAPA Transmission, Former CG, U.S. Army TACOM
- James Schirmer, Senior VP & Deputy Managing Director, American Rheinmetall, Former Deputy PEO GCS
Attendees will be able to gain insight into the different roles that emerging technologies, such as advanced manufacturing, digital engineering, & autonomous capabilities, play in prototyping & transforming the military ground vehicle fleet.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register for the event, please visit https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/
Categories