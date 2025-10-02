A Night of Impact: Sherwood Cares Annual Gala Brings Community Together
Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual gala, themed Havana Nights, held at the club on September 21, 2025, was a sold-out event. More than $1.5 million in net proceeds were raised, enabling Sherwood Cares to continue to grant funds to local nonprofits that positively impact children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club.
Westlake Village, CA, October 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Advancing programs that nurture, protect, and empower children and families—
Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual gala, themed Havana Nights, held at the club on September 21, 2025, was a sold-out event. More than $1.5 million in net proceeds were raised, enabling Sherwood Cares to continue to grant funds to local nonprofits that positively impact children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club.
The Sherwood Cares Gala is the foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year. With more than 350 guests in attendance, it was a vibrant and memorable evening filled with community, generosity, and laughter. The evening’s program featured special guest speaker and comedian Heather McDonald, who brought her signature wit and heartfelt presence to the stage. Guests enjoyed Cuban-inspired cuisine, live entertainment, and an exciting live auction that featured extraordinary travel, golf, and one-of-a-kind experiences.
Thanks to the unmatched generosity of Sherwood Country Club members and gala supporters, Sherwood Cares has now granted more than $8.3 million to 65 local non-profit organizations since its inception. These funds fuel the foundation’s mission to support programs that address medical, educational, nutrition, and safety needs of children and families in the community.
“We are deeply grateful to our members, sponsors, and community partners whose generosity makes evenings like this possible,” said George Carney, founder and board president of Sherwood Cares. “The overwhelming success of Havana Nights reflects not only their unmatched spirit of giving, but also a true commitment to transforming lives in our community.”
Thousand Oaks Police Chief Tim Hagel (Ret.) and Founder of Safe Passage Youth Foundation, so powerfully shared, “Your generosity doesn’t just help—it does more than help. It saves lives, it heals, and it transforms. And it compounds in the bright futures of our young people. Your servant hearts, putting others ahead, prevent the crises that we respond to far too often. Sherwood Cares builds the kind of community we all deserve.”
The evening was made possible through the dedication of a gala committee chaired by Dina Furash, along with the generosity of sponsors and auction donors including The Oaks Mall, Polacheck’s Jewelers, Warehouse Discount Center, Amerihome Mortgage, and POMS Insurance.
About Sherwood Cares:
The Sherwood Country Club Charitable Foundation, known as Sherwood Cares, is the philanthropic arm of Sherwood Country Club. It received its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in 2013. Since its inception, it has granted more than $8.3 million to 65 nonprofits operating within a 25-mile drive of the Club. Its mission is to support programs that address the educational, medical, nutrition, and safety needs of children and families.
For more information or to get involved, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual gala, themed Havana Nights, held at the club on September 21, 2025, was a sold-out event. More than $1.5 million in net proceeds were raised, enabling Sherwood Cares to continue to grant funds to local nonprofits that positively impact children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club.
The Sherwood Cares Gala is the foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year. With more than 350 guests in attendance, it was a vibrant and memorable evening filled with community, generosity, and laughter. The evening’s program featured special guest speaker and comedian Heather McDonald, who brought her signature wit and heartfelt presence to the stage. Guests enjoyed Cuban-inspired cuisine, live entertainment, and an exciting live auction that featured extraordinary travel, golf, and one-of-a-kind experiences.
Thanks to the unmatched generosity of Sherwood Country Club members and gala supporters, Sherwood Cares has now granted more than $8.3 million to 65 local non-profit organizations since its inception. These funds fuel the foundation’s mission to support programs that address medical, educational, nutrition, and safety needs of children and families in the community.
“We are deeply grateful to our members, sponsors, and community partners whose generosity makes evenings like this possible,” said George Carney, founder and board president of Sherwood Cares. “The overwhelming success of Havana Nights reflects not only their unmatched spirit of giving, but also a true commitment to transforming lives in our community.”
Thousand Oaks Police Chief Tim Hagel (Ret.) and Founder of Safe Passage Youth Foundation, so powerfully shared, “Your generosity doesn’t just help—it does more than help. It saves lives, it heals, and it transforms. And it compounds in the bright futures of our young people. Your servant hearts, putting others ahead, prevent the crises that we respond to far too often. Sherwood Cares builds the kind of community we all deserve.”
The evening was made possible through the dedication of a gala committee chaired by Dina Furash, along with the generosity of sponsors and auction donors including The Oaks Mall, Polacheck’s Jewelers, Warehouse Discount Center, Amerihome Mortgage, and POMS Insurance.
About Sherwood Cares:
The Sherwood Country Club Charitable Foundation, known as Sherwood Cares, is the philanthropic arm of Sherwood Country Club. It received its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status in 2013. Since its inception, it has granted more than $8.3 million to 65 nonprofits operating within a 25-mile drive of the Club. Its mission is to support programs that address the educational, medical, nutrition, and safety needs of children and families.
For more information or to get involved, visit www.sherwoodcares.org.
Contact
Sherwood CaresContact
Krista Shue
8189176588
www.sherwoodcares.org
Krista Shue
8189176588
www.sherwoodcares.org
Categories