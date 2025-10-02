A Night of Impact: Sherwood Cares Annual Gala Brings Community Together

Sherwood Cares, the charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual gala, themed Havana Nights, held at the club on September 21, 2025, was a sold-out event. More than $1.5 million in net proceeds were raised, enabling Sherwood Cares to continue to grant funds to local nonprofits that positively impact children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club.