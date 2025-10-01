Pantri App, the Tech-Enabled Lifestyle Marketplace for Chefs, Laundry, and Organizing, Pre-Launches Personal Chef Pilot in Houston

Pantri App, a tech-enabled lifestyle marketplace for chefs, laundry pickup and delivery, and home organizing, announces the pre-launch of its Cart-to-Table Personal Chef Pilot in Houston. Built for busy professionals, families, and seniors, the pilot offers chef-prepared meals at home using customers’ own groceries — reducing stress, saving time, and maximizing convenience.