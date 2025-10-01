Pantri App, the Tech-Enabled Lifestyle Marketplace for Chefs, Laundry, and Organizing, Pre-Launches Personal Chef Pilot in Houston
Pantri App, a tech-enabled lifestyle marketplace for chefs, laundry pickup and delivery, and home organizing, announces the pre-launch of its Cart-to-Table Personal Chef Pilot in Houston. Built for busy professionals, families, and seniors, the pilot offers chef-prepared meals at home using customers’ own groceries — reducing stress, saving time, and maximizing convenience.
Houston, TX, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pantri App, Inc., a tech-enabled lifestyle marketplace, today announced the pre-launch of its Cart-to-Table Personal Chef Pilot Program in Houston, Texas.
Pantri App is designed to help households reclaim their time by connecting them with trusted providers across three core verticals: personal chefs, laundry pickup and delivery, and household organizing. By bringing everyday services into one platform, Pantri App redefines freedom for busy professionals, families, and elderly households who are overwhelmed by daily chores.
“Pantri App is not just another service—it’s a movement,” said Marcus Flakes, Founder & CEO of Pantri App, “We built Pantri so people can deposit their chores and withdraw their time back. That’s time for family, health, and living, instead of being buried in tasks that never end.”
Why Pantri Created Cart-to-Table
- Busy Professionals: Long workdays leave little time for grocery planning, cooking, or managing household needs. Many end up relying on expensive takeout or wasting unused groceries.
- Families: Parents balance careers, school schedules, and childcare, often finding meal prep stressful and time-consuming.
- Elderly Households: Seniors face mobility challenges and fatigue, limiting their ability to prepare fresh, healthy meals at home.
The Cart-to-Table Pilot for the Personal Chef vertical was created to meet the needs of consumers by transforming customer's available ingredients into personalized meals prepared by a chef—directly in their kitchen. Upon the official launch of Pantri App marketplace, it will offer meal prep and meal planning options with recipe search and grocery delivery for a seamless experience.
About the Pilot Program
The Houston pre-launch pilot allows early customers to experience:
Enjoy the recipes you love, cooked right in your kitchen using the groceries you already have or will order. In just 2.5 hours, our chefs prepare a variety of fresh, ready-to-eat meals that fit your lifestyle.
With Pantri App’s model, groceries never go to waste, and mealtime becomes a source of connection instead of stress.
More Than Just Chefs
While the pilot focuses on personal chefs, Pantri App is also building out additional verticals in laundry pickup and delivery and home organizing services. Together, these services create a powerful household ecosystem that reduces stress and unlocks time freedom.
“Households want more than convenience—they want solutions that fit their lives,” added Flakes. “That’s why Pantri brings chefs, laundry, and organizing together under one roof. "We don’t just make chores easier; we give people their time back. That’s the real freedom Pantri delivers."
Houston residents can now register as an Early Customer or Book Personal Chef services as part of Pantri App’s Cart-to-Table Pilot to enjoy discounted introductory rates.
Visit to learn more: https://www.pantri-app.com.
Pantri App is designed to help households reclaim their time by connecting them with trusted providers across three core verticals: personal chefs, laundry pickup and delivery, and household organizing. By bringing everyday services into one platform, Pantri App redefines freedom for busy professionals, families, and elderly households who are overwhelmed by daily chores.
“Pantri App is not just another service—it’s a movement,” said Marcus Flakes, Founder & CEO of Pantri App, “We built Pantri so people can deposit their chores and withdraw their time back. That’s time for family, health, and living, instead of being buried in tasks that never end.”
Why Pantri Created Cart-to-Table
- Busy Professionals: Long workdays leave little time for grocery planning, cooking, or managing household needs. Many end up relying on expensive takeout or wasting unused groceries.
- Families: Parents balance careers, school schedules, and childcare, often finding meal prep stressful and time-consuming.
- Elderly Households: Seniors face mobility challenges and fatigue, limiting their ability to prepare fresh, healthy meals at home.
The Cart-to-Table Pilot for the Personal Chef vertical was created to meet the needs of consumers by transforming customer's available ingredients into personalized meals prepared by a chef—directly in their kitchen. Upon the official launch of Pantri App marketplace, it will offer meal prep and meal planning options with recipe search and grocery delivery for a seamless experience.
About the Pilot Program
The Houston pre-launch pilot allows early customers to experience:
Enjoy the recipes you love, cooked right in your kitchen using the groceries you already have or will order. In just 2.5 hours, our chefs prepare a variety of fresh, ready-to-eat meals that fit your lifestyle.
With Pantri App’s model, groceries never go to waste, and mealtime becomes a source of connection instead of stress.
More Than Just Chefs
While the pilot focuses on personal chefs, Pantri App is also building out additional verticals in laundry pickup and delivery and home organizing services. Together, these services create a powerful household ecosystem that reduces stress and unlocks time freedom.
“Households want more than convenience—they want solutions that fit their lives,” added Flakes. “That’s why Pantri brings chefs, laundry, and organizing together under one roof. "We don’t just make chores easier; we give people their time back. That’s the real freedom Pantri delivers."
Houston residents can now register as an Early Customer or Book Personal Chef services as part of Pantri App’s Cart-to-Table Pilot to enjoy discounted introductory rates.
Visit to learn more: https://www.pantri-app.com.
Contact
Pantri App Inc.Contact
Marcus Flakes
832-316-3720
https://www.pantri-app.com
Marcus Flakes
832-316-3720
https://www.pantri-app.com
Categories