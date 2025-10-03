The New Breed: The Rise of the Social Entrepreneur Goes Big on Documentary Showcase
Los Angeles, CA, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the documentary The New Breed: The Rise of the Social Entrepreneur on October 3, 2025.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Spanning the US, South America and Uganda, The New Breed: The Rise of the Social Entrepreneur features emerging innovators driving purposeful change across the globe. From bold solutions that uplift communities to projects that protect the environment, millennial entrepreneurs reshape the role of enterprise as a force for lasting impact.
Directed by Pete Williams and produced by Vincent Vittorio, the film portrays the journeys of three unique ventures: Known Supply, a fashion brand crafting ethically made apparel with artisans in Uganda and Peru; Bonfolk, a New Orleans company that donates a pair of socks for every pair sold; and Bureo, a US and Chilean initiative transforming discarded fishing nets into skateboards and recycled goods.
Williams’s unique film captures the ingenuity driving these ventures and the broader movement they represent.
About Pete Williams
Pete Williams grew up in Elizabeth, South Australia, and moved to London in 2006 to attend MetFilm School (Ealing Studios). He had immediate success after graduating, first in commercials, winning three consecutive Mofilm Awards at Cannes Lions, and subsequently with documentaries. The New Breed: The Rise of the Social Entrepreneur is his feature documentary debut.
About Vincent Vittorio
Vincent Vittorio is a veteran director, producer and founder of Life Is My Movie Entertainment. Vincent’s body of work includes films such as The True Cost, Incarcerating US and American Made Movie—each known for examining social and economic issues. With productions featured on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and ESPN, Vincent has managed audiovisual projects of all scales and remains engaged in every phase of the creative process.
In an interview with Scientology Network for Documentary Showcase, Vincent conveyed his hopes for the future:
“One really important thing about documentary film is the call to action. By highlighting a lot of the people we did, I think it was really also about inspiring some of these other companies to be aware of the others that are out there. You know, we’re in a different generation. There’s a different way in which the youth is thinking. And I think this is kind of the goal within the companies that maybe aren’t of that generation to see the importance of doing good.”
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Docuentary ShowcaseE debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Erin Banks
www.scientology.tv
Categories