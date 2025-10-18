Glow Reimagined: Refine Beauty, a Fresh Approach to Everyday Skincare
New York, NY, October 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Refine Beauty Skincare, a leading innovator in premium skincare, today announced the launch of its newest collection featuring best-selling products including advanced treatment serums, moisturizers, and nourishing creams designed to deliver professional results from the comfort of home.
"As consumers continue to invest in their skin health, they're looking for results driven formulas that truly work, said Nakisha Samples, founder of Refine Beauty Skincare. "Our new line incorporates high-performance ingredients to deliver visible results in just weeks. Everyone deserves healthy, radiant skin without guesswork."
The collection features:
Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide – supports a radiant complexion and targets dark spots.
Aloe & Avocado moisturizer – locks in moisture for plump, supple skin.
Botanical Cleanser – gently buffs away impurities to reveal a hydrated smoother texture.
Hydrating Eye Serum - reduces the appearance of dark circles, puffiness and fine lines & wrinkles
Each product is Vegan and cruelty-free and great for all skin types.
Consumers can purchase the full line or individual products at www.refinebeautyskin.com or in select retailers nationwide.
For media inquiries, product samples, or interviews with Nakisha, please contact:
Media Contact:
info@refinebeautyskin.com
https://www.refinebeautyskin.com
Contact
Nakisha Samples
866-231-1463
www.refinebeautyskin.com
