TopCyberPro Founder and CEO Jim West to Double-Headline Global CISO and Hacker Halted 2025
Atlanta, GA, October 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renowned cybersecurity thought leader Jim West, founder and CEO of TopCyberPro.com and a globally recognized expert in cyber governance, cryptography, and emerging technologies, double-headlines this week at the 2025 EC-Council Hacker Halted and Global CISO Forum, held Oct. 1-2 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel & Convention Center.
With more than 30 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, West brings unmatched depth to his second consecutive appearance at the annual conference and invitation-only forum. West will present “Post Quantum Cryptography: Securing the Future & The Real Threat of Quantum Computing” to explore how rapidly advancing quantum computing poses existential risks to today’s encryption methods and what steps enterprises must take now to prepare for a post-quantum future.
West’s extensive background spans government, military, space, and commercial cybersecurity programs. He holds elite credentials such as CISSP-ISSEP, ISSMP, ISSAP, GCIH, GPEN, GSLC, PMP, C-CISO, and S-CISO, and is widely recognized for translating complex topics like cryptography and risk management into actionable guidance for professionals across all domains.
“Jim West is the rare kind of leader who doesn’t just predict the future—he prepares people for it,” said Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kaldenberg. “His work around post-quantum cryptography is both urgent and practical, helping organizations navigate the shift with confidence and clarity.”
This year, West has spoken worldwide with keynote presentations on quantum threats—including at ISACA North America (Orlando), G6 Cybersecurity Summit (Germany), and engagements in Tokyo—earning acclaim for his insights into crypto-agility, Mosca’s theorem, and the harvest-now, decrypt-later threat model.
Beyond his role as a speaker, West is a globally sought-after mentor and educator, having helped more than 150,000 individuals pass cybersecurity certification exams through his platform TopCyberPro.com. His eBook, Cybersecurity and Test Tips, is ranked among the Top 100 Cybersecurity Books by BookAuthority.org.
About Jim West
Jim West is an award-winning cybersecurity professional, educator, and CEO of TopCyberPro.com. With more than three decades of experience, he is a global thought leader on secure architecture, cryptography, and quantum risk. He has presented at leading forums including Hacker Halted, CSfC Tech Day, Global CISO Forum, and ISACA conferences worldwide.
About EC-Council
EC-Council’s Global CISO Forum is an invite-only, closed-door event gathering the highest-level executives from across industries and countries to discuss the most pressing issues in information security. Now in its fourteenth year, the 2025 Global CISO Forum promises to be the best yet with an exciting mix of industries, formats, and interactive presentations.
About TopCyberPro.com
TopCyberPro.com was established in 2020 by Cybersecurity Expert and Author Jim West, based out of Houston, Texas, to affordably train, coach, and mentor promising individuals to change their career trajectory to close the skills gap in cybersecurity. As featured on the website, many of our students from TopCyberPro.com have shared their success in advancing their careers, whether by entering the field of cybersecurity for the first time or furthering themselves to achieve more.
Our Mission
At TopCyberPro.com, our mission is to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap to build a more secure digital world. We are committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the knowledge and expertise they need to defend against ever-evolving cyber threats. Through innovative training, coaching, and mentorship, we strive to cultivate a community of top-tier cybersecurity professionals who are well-equipped to protect data, networks, and systems. Our dedication to excellence, continuous learning, and collaboration drives us to be at the forefront of cybersecurity education, ensuring the world remains safe in an increasingly interconnected digital landscape.
For more information, visit: https://www.TopCyberPro.com.
