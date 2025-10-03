Timber Creek Speedway Brings the Thrill of Mail in Diecast Racing
Timber Creek Speedway Offers Mail-In Diecast Racing Nationwide. Timber Creek Speedway brings the excitement of 1:64 diecast car racing directly to enthusiasts’ doorsteps. Participants can mail in their cars to compete in races, follow results online, and connect with a nationwide community of collectors. Designed for racers of all skill levels, Timber Creek Speedway makes diecast racing accessible, fun, and competitive - without leaving home.
Ballston Lake, NY, October 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diecast racing enthusiasts now have a new destination to fuel their passion: www.timbercreekspeedway.com. Timber Creek Speedway offers a unique mail-in racing experience, allowing collectors and racers to compete without ever leaving home.
With Timber Creek Speedway, participants can mail in their 1:64 diecast cars to race against competitors from across the country. The website provides clear instructions on how to enter your cars, view race schedules, and follow results online. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting your diecast racing journey, Timber Creek Speedway delivers excitement and competition highlights after each event.
“Our goal is to make diecast racing accessible and fun for everyone,” said Brent Dewhurst. “By offering a mail-in racing format, we remove the barriers of location while keeping the thrill of competition alive. Everyone can participate and enjoy the community of diecast enthusiasts nationwide.”
Key features of Timber Creek Speedway include:
Easy-to-follow mail-in race process for 1:64 diecast cars.
Regularly updated race results and standings.
Community-driven events for collectors of all skill levels.
Timber Creek Speedway is committed to providing a safe, fun, and competitive environment for diecast racing enthusiasts. The website also offers resources, tips, and a community forum for racers to connect, share strategies, and celebrate wins.
For more information, visit www.timbercreekspeedway.com.
Contact
Brent Dewhurst
845-309-7322
www.timbercreekspeedway.com
