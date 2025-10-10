America's Blended Family Association (USABFA) Launches to Empower, Encourage, Coach and Support 29 Million Stepfamily and Single Parent Households
The first-of-its-kind national blended family membership organization, USABFA, provides a comprehensive "one place to go" for a support network of resources, community, and expert-led programs designed to help families navigate the complexities and dynamics of stepfamily and single-parent life.
Overland Park, KS, October 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Responding to the unique and giant demographic needs of the 29 million blended family households and single parents across the U.S., America's Blended Family Association (USABFA) officially launched September 16, on National Stepfamily Day. The first-of-its-kind national membership organization provides a comprehensive support network of resources, community, and expert-led programs designed to help families navigate the complexities of stepfamily life.
As USABFA founder and CEO Dan Snell explains, the need is profound. "The unique dynamics of blended family life impact millions, affecting everything from finances to mental health. Having personally navigated these challenges, I created USABFA to be a one-stop resource. We're here to turn challenges into stronger family bonds and help families find strength in a shared national community."
An estimated 78% of Americans hold a direct connection to a blended family, and USABFA offers a powerful support system. This includes weekly live programming, expert advice from professional coaches and counselors, and practical tools to address common issues like co-parenting conflicts, sibling rivalry, family law issues, and financial strain.
Key USABFA member resources and benefits include:
Expert Guidance: Direct access to a network of certified counselors, coaches, and legal advisors specializing in family dynamics and co-parenting.
Community Connection: Interactive weekly Zoom groups provide a safe space for members to connect and share experiences, including specialized sessions for teens and grandparents.
Advocacy: As a unified national voice, USABFA will advocate for policy changes related to family court laws and guidelines, as USABFA represents a significant local, state, and federal voter base.
Exclusive Savings: Members receive access to valuable discounts on travel, entertainment, and professional services, providing financial relief for families.
USABFA is also pioneering specialized programs for often-overlooked family members, including teen surveys, personality profiles, empowerment programs, as well as "Grandparenting in a Blended Family" coaching sessions. These initiatives provide targeted support to help all family members thrive through the transition of a new family structure.
The launch of USABFA arrives at a critical time, offering a new source of stability and encouragement for millions of American families. For more information on becoming a member and joining the national movement, visit USABFA.com
As USABFA founder and CEO Dan Snell explains, the need is profound. "The unique dynamics of blended family life impact millions, affecting everything from finances to mental health. Having personally navigated these challenges, I created USABFA to be a one-stop resource. We're here to turn challenges into stronger family bonds and help families find strength in a shared national community."
An estimated 78% of Americans hold a direct connection to a blended family, and USABFA offers a powerful support system. This includes weekly live programming, expert advice from professional coaches and counselors, and practical tools to address common issues like co-parenting conflicts, sibling rivalry, family law issues, and financial strain.
Key USABFA member resources and benefits include:
Expert Guidance: Direct access to a network of certified counselors, coaches, and legal advisors specializing in family dynamics and co-parenting.
Community Connection: Interactive weekly Zoom groups provide a safe space for members to connect and share experiences, including specialized sessions for teens and grandparents.
Advocacy: As a unified national voice, USABFA will advocate for policy changes related to family court laws and guidelines, as USABFA represents a significant local, state, and federal voter base.
Exclusive Savings: Members receive access to valuable discounts on travel, entertainment, and professional services, providing financial relief for families.
USABFA is also pioneering specialized programs for often-overlooked family members, including teen surveys, personality profiles, empowerment programs, as well as "Grandparenting in a Blended Family" coaching sessions. These initiatives provide targeted support to help all family members thrive through the transition of a new family structure.
The launch of USABFA arrives at a critical time, offering a new source of stability and encouragement for millions of American families. For more information on becoming a member and joining the national movement, visit USABFA.com
Contact
USABFA - America's Blended Family AssociationContact
Dan Snell
402-367-3841
https://www.USABFA.com
Dan is an experienced radio/TV/podcast guest and available for interviews.
Dan Snell
402-367-3841
https://www.USABFA.com
Dan is an experienced radio/TV/podcast guest and available for interviews.
Categories