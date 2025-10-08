Elevating Taste: Rasool Limited Launches in the UK with Himalayan Salt, Basmati Rice & Fine Seasonings
London, United Kingdom, October 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rasool Limited, a UK-based importer and distributor of premium food products, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing carefully sourced Himalayan pink salt, authentic basmati rice, and specialty seasonings to the UK market.
Rasool Limited ensures products are sourced with integrity, quality, and sustainability in mind. Every item undergoes detailed inspection and certification checks, guaranteeing consistency and excellence for customers across UK.
Product Highlights:
Himalayan Pink Salt – naturally rich, ethically mined, available in fine and coarse grades.
Authentic Basmati Rice – long-grain, aromatic, and sourced directly from growers.
Specialty Seasonings – curated blends and premium ingredients for gourmet cooking.
About Rasool Limited
Headquartered in the UK, Rasool Limited specializes in importing and distributing premium food products for retailers, wholesalers, and online platforms. The company’s focus on ethical sourcing, quality assurance, and reliable service sets it apart in the global food trade.
Contact:
Rasool Limited
Email: info@rasoolltd.com
Website: www.rasoolltd.com
