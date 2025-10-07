Aaeon’s Networking & Cybersecurity Solutions to Take the Stage at it-sa Expo&Congress
AAEON’s comprehensive lineup of networking and security platforms will be on show throughout Europe’s leading IT security tradeshow.
Nuremberg, Germany, October 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), a leading producer of networking and cybersecurity platforms will showcase a range of its most advanced products across multiple platforms at it-sa Expo&Congress.
Venue: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg, Germany
Date: 7 – 9 October, 2025
Booth: 9-142
The show, which has been operating since 2009, set new records in 2024 with 25,830 visitors from 65 countries engaging with over 800 exhibitors from across the IT and cybersecurity spheres. This year, it-sa Expo&Congress will focus on promoting discussions on key topics within the industry, including cloud and mobile security, data and network security, critical infrastructure protection, and industrial security.
In keeping with the exhibition’s theme, AAEON’s key product features will be from its Network Security Division, which provide a first glance at the upcoming FWS-7700, a 1U Rackmount Network Appliance offering up to 80 cores of processing power through the new Intel® Xeon® 6 Processors series (formerly Granite Rapids) alongside support for up to 768GB of DDR5 memory, setting it up to be AAEON’s most powerful network appliance to date. Also on show from its Rackmount Network Appliance portfolio will be AAEON’s FWS-7851, which hosts a range of Intel® Core™ Processors from 12th to 14th Generation (formerly Alder Lake and Raptor Lake, respectively) alongside a staggering 10 2.5GbE RJ-45 ports and both internal and external PSUs for modular deployment across versatile environments.
Visitors to Booth #9-142 can also expect to see the latest Desktop Network Appliances from AAEON, including the 14 LAN, Intel Atom® Processor C5315 powered FWS-2370. Joining this will be the FWS-2290, FWS-2291, and FWS-2292, a trio of compact, efficient white box platforms utilizing three generations of Intel® Processor N-series SoCs (formerly Alder Lake-N, Amston Lake, and Twin Lake).
AAEON invites all interested parties to join them at it-sa Expo&Congress, where attendees can discuss their needs and discover the wide-ranging innovative technologies shaping the future of IT security and networking.
For more information about the exhibition, please visit the it-sa Expo&Congress website.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
